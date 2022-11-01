Community Hospital is breaking ground later this week on a new early childhood education center much like one Mesa County is creating at its soon-to-be Clifton Community Campus.
The planned 7,500-square-foot building, to be located on the south side of Community Hospital on Adventure Lane, is intended to help augment the county’s lack of child care slots.
Citing the Mesa County Child Care 8,000 Business Plan, the county is in need of more than 4,000 child care slots to meet the demands of the workforce, the hospital said.
The hospital’s new facility, to be called Adventure Academy, will have 100 slots available for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.
“High-quality, affordable child care is essential to the well-being of our community, and Community Hospital is proud to champion this effort,” said Chris Thomas, president and chief executive officer of the hospital. “We know that a lack of available child care impacts health care, and we are honored to be a part of the solution to help minimize the lack of available child care in Mesa County.”
The hospital expects to hire 20 people to run the new facility, which is expected to be completed by next summer.
The hospital said that the recent COVID-19 pandemic revealed a particular need for child care for front-line health care workers.
Thomas said the hospital starting looking into ways during the pandemic for its workers to have child care, primarily because of early concerns that schools would be closed.
When that didn’t happen, the hospital continued to look for ways to provide child care for its workers, resulting in the new facility.
The center calls for offering slots to Community Hospital employees first, with remaining slots to be available to the general public.
To date, up to 75 Community Hospital workers have signed up for some of those slots.
Thomas said the new facility is designed to be expandable and could be in years to come. If so, it could care for up to 300 children.
The entire project is expected to cost about $5 million for construction of the building, which is to include classroom space, a parking area and playground equipment.
The hospital has already raised more than $3 million, some of which came from state and federal grants.
It is taking donations for the rest. Private donors can qualify for a 50% state tax credit on their contributions.
That’s because the hospital was accepted into the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit Program, Thomas said.