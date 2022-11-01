Community Hospital eyes a new path after nixed Centura merger
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Community Hospital, 2351 G Road, opened in 2015 at a cost of $58 million.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Community Hospital is breaking ground later this week on a new early childhood education center much like one Mesa County is creating at its soon-to-be Clifton Community Campus.

The planned 7,500-square-foot building, to be located on the south side of Community Hospital on Adventure Lane, is intended to help augment the county’s lack of child care slots.