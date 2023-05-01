Community Hospital plans to participate in the mock plane crash at Grand Junction airport on Tuesday to test its ability to manage a major emergency.
The three-hour, full-scale, emergency preparedness exercise, hosted by the Grand Junction Regional Airport, is set to take place Tuesday, starting promptly at 9 a.m.
Community Hospital is one of more than 20 agencies who plan to be involved, including the FBI, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s Medical Center, among others.
Each agency involved will have different roles in the exercise. For Community Hospital, the ultimate goal is to test its ability in managing a surge of patients in the emergency department at once, as well as effectively maintaining both internal and external communication.
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Community Hospital is supposed to receive a mock call from Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport’s call will be prefaced with “this is not a drill.”
Mock patients will then be transported to the Community Hospital emergency department by the Colorado Mesa University emergency medical technician program via its training ambulance.
“These types of emergency preparedness drills are designed to establish a safe learning environment for participants to exercise emergency response plans, policies and procedures,” said Joe Gerardi, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer for Community Hospital. “This particular exercise will test our emergency department triage capabilities as they pertain to a mass casualty incident following a mock plane crash at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.”
The mock plane crash is designed, in part, to test “medical surgical capabilities at area hospitals,” according to a recent press release from Community Hospital.
Travelers on Interstate 70 and Horizon Drive could see a significant first responder presence, as well as smoke, at the airport, but that will be a part of the simulated emergency exercise.
The airport said that the exercise shouldn’t have any impacts on scheduled flights.