Community Hospital officially announced on Wednesday that Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis will be joining its staff next month.
Lewis, who told the Daily Sentinel on Tuesday that he would be leaving his position as sheriff, will be new director of safety and security at Community Hospital.
In this role, Lewis will lead Community Hospital’s safety and security efforts and initiatives and will report directly to Joe Gerardi, chief operating officer/chief nursing officer.
“The safety of our patients, visitors, staff and providers is of utmost importance to our Board of Trustees, Foundation Board and Administration,” said Chris Thomas, president and CEO for Community Hospital.
“Community Hospital has experienced exponential growth over the past several years and having a strong safety and security program is essential as we continue to navigate these uncertain times. Our community has been incredibly fortunate to have someone of Matt’s caliber leading law enforcement operations at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and we are confident Matt will prove to be a valuable asset to Community Hospital as he endeavors into this new role.”
Lewis, who will move into the new position on Aug. 9, said he’s ready for a new challenge.
“I am excited to collaborate and work closely with everyone to expand upon the safety and security program already in place at Community Hospital,” said Lewis. “I look forward to continuing my public safety career in a challenging and diverse environment,” Lewis added.
Lewis will leave the Sheriff’s Office after 25 years. He served as sheriff since January 2015. His final day with Mesa County is Friday, Aug. 6.
In a recent news release from the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Community Hospital is the fourth largest employer in the county with more than 1,150 employees.