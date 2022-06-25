With the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, reigniting the national discussion around safety in schools, the Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education hosted a special meeting Thursday to discuss classroom safety.
The Board said suggestions will be passed on to the District 51 Safety Committee, a group of D51 staff, local law enforcement and criminal justice professionals who meet regularly to discuss school safety.
Different perspectives were offered to Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School. While opinions varied, there was at least one consensus: District 51 schools must better monitor and help students displaying alarming behaviors.
TEACHER’S CONCERNS
Stacie Almaraz shared a story from her time as a teacher in-person for the district, an experience that contributed to her switching to teaching history and government exclusively online at Grand River Academy.
She said she was told third-hand information about a student who had issues at his previous school, but when she went to school leadership to express her concerns, “there were not kind words.”
“There was no safety plan. I taught that student without a plan. I was terrified,” Almaraz said. “We had lockdown drills, one that wasn’t planned, while that student was in my room who I was told third-hand to be very careful around.”
She also added that, in her time there, were about 10 lockdown drills each school year, with teachers receiving bonus points if they had prepared their students to attack an assailant.
“While I would like to be prepared for those things ... there’s something weird about those safety plans I’ve been doing for over a decade,” Almaraz said. “I find that to be a little odd, especially when we’re teaching them this at such a young age.”
HELPING TROUBLED YOUTH
Other speakers also mentioned that the district must increase its focus on safety plans for students displaying any signs of distress.
“We’re not keeping track of the children with issues. It’s like we should be ashamed that they have issues,” said retired trauma nurse Marcy Ackert. “A child that has animal cruelty (tendencies) has to be singled out. There’s study after study after study. This kid in Uvalde used to carry around dead cats that he had tortured. Teachers, you guys know some of those kids. You know who the bullies are. We need to help these kids, but we also need to not ignore the issues they might have.”
Jones sits on the D51 Safety Committee, which meets at least twice a month. He said that, in addition to the district increasing its efforts to single out students who could potentially pose a risk to those around them, showing kindness to students would also benefit everyone.
He’s advocated before for a local Watchdog Parents group, a group of fathers who patrol schools to monitor students in hopes of preventing violence and bullying while giving students more adults to trust.
“If you have someone like that walking through the hallways, those kids know, ‘Oh, Mr. Jones is in the hallway. We better straighten up.’ We can look in that classroom and give them a little eye,” Jones said.
“If we have these programs, these committees walking through the hallways and talking to the kids and seeing how their doing, something as simple as asking, ‘How was your day,’ ‘What are you doing today,’ ‘Hey, I like that shirt,’ ‘Those are nice shoes you’ve got on,’ those kids see it and go, ‘Wow, somebody cares about me.’
“As long as we get some people involved and get these teachers some help and these counselors some help, I think things will be a lot easier.”
MORE GUNS IN SCHOOLS?
One of the meeting’s first speakers was Mark McCallister, who handed Haitz, Jones and Lema print-outs of what he said was a U.S. Senate report on the difference that armed security can make in the event of shooting, all to advocate for increasing armed security guards in District 51 schools.
He said the report shows that the presence of an armed officer can limit a mass shooting that would claim more than 10 lives to two or three deaths.
Sarah Wedekin, who works for the district as an audiologist serving 22 schools, responded by saying most teachers don’t want to be armed and that adding weapons to their daily routine would increase stress, could result in disaster and would only exacerbate the district’s woes when it comes to attracting and retaining high-quality teachers.
“We don’t want to have to worry about, ‘Did I put my gun somewhere or do I have it safely locked and secured?’ We are so busy with so many other responsibilities. I think more guns is not the answer,” Wedekin said.
“I have a family member in law enforcement who talks about all the training she has and all the testing she has and how rigorous it is. Do you think, as a school district, we can afford that?”
Jeff McCloskey, who has an 8-year-old daughter in the district as well as a 20-year-old step-son who graduated from the district, offered another approach to arming some staff members.
“These ‘gun-free school zone’ signs are basically saying, ‘Come on in. You’re going to be the only one with a weapon,’ ” McCloskey said. “No one wants to ask all teachers to be armed. That’s insane. Most of them don’t want to do it. It would be way too stressful. It’s not in their mental and emotional wheelhouse at all.
“What we’re talking about is picking a few out of the hundreds of teachers and staff in School District 51 who are already former military, former police, some of them are current instructors of concealed carry classes and hunter safety classes. Some of them are already shooting thousands of rounds a year.”
McCloskey suggested that the school board put out a district-wide questionnaire on who would be interested in being armed for security and undergo screening by the board as well as psychological and emotional testing. He also suggested monthly or bi-monthly training by professionals for those approved by the board.
John Horan was in the Navy for 23 years and was teaching 8th grade classes in Jefferson County when the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurred in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. He proposed Mesa County’s sheriffs and police chiefs train volunteers to serve as reserve deputy sheriffs in schools, solving a litany of liability issues that could arise from teachers carrying firearms.
“If there’s not a force inside the school at the start of a shooting, the main quote I use is from (former Arkansas) Governor Mike Huckabee: ‘When seconds count, the police are only minutes away,’ ” Horan said. “If you’re going to defend a school, you’ve got to defend it right away.”
Speaking from the perspective of a longtime trauma nurse, Eckert agreed that every second matters, and that staffing shortages in the Grand Valley’s medical facilities would prove devastating in the event of a mass shooting.
“We have some good hospitals here in town,” Ackert said. “St. Mary’s and Community are superb hospitals ... but do you really think you can handle a Uvalde here? We’re not prepared for that in this town. We don’t have all the staff. That would have a great deal of influence.”