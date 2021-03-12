Virtually everyday, Warren Barnes could be found in downtown Grand Junction.
He enjoyed feeding the birds and as an avid reader, he always had a book in hand. Over the past two weeks his absence is being felt by those who knew him.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, Barnes was murdered. When he didn’t show up for work the following Monday many of those people were concerned.
It wasn’t like him to not show up for his temporary job.
Monique Lanotti, owner of Monique’s Bridal in downtown Grand Junction, knew something was wrong.
“I got a call from the temporary place that he worked,” Lanotti said. “They said he hadn’t shown up for work and immediately that’s a red flag because Warren never missed work.”
She immediately went to work to find out what happened.
“I just started making phone calls. I filed a police report that he was missing and then I posted on Facebook,” she said.
Her posts were quickly and widely shared, and Lanotti said she even took to the streets looking for him, fearing he’d fallen or been hurt and couldn’t reach help.
Then came the horrible news, Warren Barnes had been a murder victim.
Lanotti said the outpouring of grief from the community showed exactly how many people he had touched. They immediately set up a memorial with flowers and books dedicated to the life of a kind 69-year-old man.
“His memorial grows everyday behind the shop because what this coward took was a life from this community,” Lanotti said. “Warren didn’t deserve this. He didn’t hurt anyone. He was kind. He would help anyone night or day, if they were a stranger or someone he knew his whole life.”
Out West Books owner Marya Johnston also felt the pain of losing a friend who she saw often.
She described Barnes in the same way, as a smart, gentle person who was always looking out for her.
Out West Books is located right across the breezeway from Monquie’s Bridal shop. For many years Barnes would sit on a bench in that breezeway next to Johnston’s store on Main Street.
He loved to read, especially about western history or thriller novels like those written by Tom Clancy, she said.
“It’s kind of perfect that I’m a bookstore and I get advance copies of books from publishers, books that aren’t out yet,” Johnston said. “They want me to read them and review them and, of course, like them and sell them. Warren was one of my ace reviewers.”
When the benches from the breezeway were removed, Lanotti made sure Barnes still had a place to sit.
She gave him an old chair where he could sit out behind her store and enjoy a good book and a sunny day. She said he liked to feed the birds, but not the pigeons. She said the two would joke and laugh, shooing the pigeons away to make sure the other birds got fed.
“He would get Subway every single day and he would sit behind the shop and he would eat his lunch and he would break off the bread and feed it to the birds,” Lanotti said.
It’s those simple memories that make it hard for Lanotti to believe that he’s gone.
“That’s one of the hardest things right now is (the birds) are still here waiting for him to come back,” she said.
While he loved to read and feed the birds, Barnes was also always eager to lend a hand, both Johnston and Lanotti said. He’d offer to carry boxes or take out the trash. He and Johnston would discuss the area’s history.
“We used to talk about the old days in Grand Junction because he used to be a cowboy in the Book Cliffs when he was younger and my family homesteaded in the Book Cliffs back in the day,” Johnston said. “So we’d talk about the history back there and old timers. He just meant a lot to all of us here.”
Barnes also was homeless, though Lanotti said he had a job and was able to rent an apartment for a time. The 19-year-old man charged with killing him told police he had targeted the homeless population because he believed it would not attract much attention.
“I want people to know he’s not just what this person tried to make him out to be, somebody no one would miss,” Lanotti said. “He’s extremely missed by a lot of people and he will be for a very long time.”
Eric Niederkruger with Solidarity Not Charity, said people suffering from homelessness or housing insecurity are often de-humanized. He said the past year has been especially difficult for the homeless community with restrictions on where they can gather.
The number of homeless has also increased, he said, as people lost jobs and couldn’t pay rent.
“With terminology, one of the things people look at is homeless, houseless, unsheltered … labels that people have,” Niederkruger said. “The label that is most appropriate is simply resident. That’s just a plain spoken term for these are residents of Grand Junction.”
Barnes had an impact on many people around town.
Just by going about his day, Lanotti said, Barnes was able to touch many lives.
Johnston said a server at Main Street Cafe stopped by to find out what happened to him, and customers had asked about where he was.
“He had a really strong community of downtown people who cared about him a lot in different aspects whether it was the people from Subway that he saw everyday or when he got coffee everyday or when he would just be outside different businesses sitting and reading his books,” Lanotti said. “People miss him.”