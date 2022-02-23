Celebrations of Black History Month can come in many forms. It can be a screening of a movie, a march, a display of quilts, an art exhibit or a night of poetry.
For the local group Black Citizens and Friends, all of that has been encompassed in its February proceedings in Grand Junction. Some of these events happened because the group, led by David Combs, has established strong connections with schools in the Grand Valley at the K-12 and collegiate levels.
Black Citizens and Friends and Colorado Mesa University’s Black Student Alliance (BSA) collaborated for a poetry and open mic night last week, with stories of Black history filling the air in the University Center Ballroom. Those in attendance were a mixture of CMU students and older members of the community, exactly the result desired from such a combination of hosts.
“It’s great to be able to show Black stories, but in a poetic way,” said Anastaja Braden, a Colorado Mesa junior and BSA member who coordinated the event.
“Getting all the Black students together is important to me, just so we can get to know each other. A lot of the time, outside of my circle and the friends that I have, I don’t see other Black students on campus unless I go to a sports game or something. This is a great way for us to get to know each other and get to know new people and to show a little piece of our culture. It’s also another outlet for people who aren’t Black to educate themselves, to see what we’re interested in and history-wise.”
Ta’Lor Jackson has been Colorado Mesa’s coordinator of inclusivity, adviser for the BSA and liaison between the college group and Black Citizens and Friends, an advocate for social equity in the Grand Valley, for more than two years.
The partnership between the two entities has been around since before she stepped into the role, with Ky Oday serving as her predecessor, and that bond has only grown since her arrival.
“On our CMU campus, it is very diverse,” Jackson said. “Our broader community might not be as racially diverse as our campus, so for a lot of students coming in, being able to connect with people in the community and build those relationships, meeting people from Black Citizens and Friends, it can help them network with other individuals in the community, whether they’re Black or not.
“Being able to have that networking, having that home base of, ‘Hey, how can I get introduced to this community,’ I think that’s the beauty of that partnership. Students get to have that mentorship through them or even just that networking piece, and in return, I think that Black Citizens and Friends wants to get more students involved and elevate that younger voice.”
Another benefit of their partnership is that they amplify each other’s events, only helping raise awareness for both sides.
“That’s a big thing that we want to focus on moving forward: What kind of community events can CMU host? A lot of BSA’s events are student-centered, which is great, but we want to expand that out,” Jackson said.
“How can we invite the Grand Valley into CMU to celebrate Black history and not just keep it isolated?”
D51 GETS INVOLVED
As School District 51’s director of equity and inclusion, Tracy Gallegos works directly with Black Citizens and Friends to find ways to get students involved and educated on Black History Month.
The group and the district collaborated for a project for a weekend art exhibit at the Avalon Theatre.
A collection of younger students led by a teacher-in-residence were asked to apply designs to quilts with acrylic paint, based from their focus on “Belle, the Last Mule at Gee’s Bend,” a children’s book highlighting quilting and how important quilting is in connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement.
“What’s really important and what we try to do here at D51 is to really take advantage of this national recognition of Black history to help highlight the positive contributions of African-Americans within Mesa County and our community,” Gallegos said.
Another way in which District 51 celebrates Black History Month is by reaching out to recognized leaders in the community and asking them to record videos sharing positive messages about Black contributions to Mesa County for students.
Gallegos compiles these videos on the district’s website as a database for students and teachers to access. He encourages teachers to implement them into their courses.
“We encourage our teachers to access them and use them in lessons with students, with the idea that they’re going to play a role in helping our whole student system really understand why we celebrate Black history with good local examples of positive leaders that they can plan around and make sure all their students are seen,” Gallegos said.
These leaders’ presence in schools doesn’t have to be limited to internet videos. “Any time I’m able to contact someone, whether it’s some of the people who are doing the work at CMU or some of the people who volunteer their time for support, I always encourage them to go into buildings and to make themselves accessible to teachers.”
Gallegos also spoke about how non-Black people in the community — and everywhere else — shouldn’t limit their appreciation of Black history or their desire to better understand Black history to a single month.
“I think we need to proceed with caution when it comes to only celebrating Black history during the month of February because it really does need to be celebrated all year,” he said. “Something I really think we need to get better at as a system is making sure that we’re always highlighting and celebrating the popular contributions of African-Americans, historically and in the present day, to our community and to our society.”
District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill, who is set to take over as the superintendent in June, provided a statement on Black History Month to The Daily Sentinel:
“The celebration of different cultures and histories is important because it opens our eyes to things we haven’t seen and it better educates us on things we didn’t know. In D51, we value the diversity of our students, families and staff, and we celebrate that diversity as an asset, not a deficit. Black history is a part of American history, and Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the many contributions that African-Americans have made to our country.”