Community planning in 2020 will lead to implementation in 2021 with both Grand Junction and Fruita completing comprehensive plans and parks and recreation plans.
Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said they are working to move forward with implementation of its Parks, Recreations and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan. That includes completing a feasibility study on a proposed community center in early 2021.
“We’ll have it complete within the first 30 days of 2021 and that allows council, if they feel comfortable, to move forward,” Caton said. “We’ll present that information and it’s up to them about the timing, the exact scope, the details and what that might look like.”
The City Council is considering whether to put two ballot initiatives to voters in April related to the community center. One would authorize the city to go into debt to pay for the community center, which is proposed to be located at Lincoln Park. The other would ask the community to allow for cannabis businesses to operate in the city and apply a special city sales tax to those businesses. Those revenues could be used to help pay for the community center.
“We’re moving fast and furious to bring all the information to City Council so they can make an informed decision,” Caton said. “It’s really up to them on the pace or timing of how that moves forward.”
Visit Grand Junction will also complete its branding process in 2021, which Caton said is similar to a comprehensive plan. Caton praised Visit Grand Junction Executive Director Elizabeth Fogarty on her work both on the plan and through the pandemic.
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said the city completed a comprehensive plan in February of last year, which led to its Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails (PHROST) Master Plan. That plan will be completed in 2021, along with a multimodal circulation study and community survey.