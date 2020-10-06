Trails of different-colored candle wax cover the sidewalk of 29 Road where a memorial has sprung up for 3-year-old Adelesia.
The body of the little girl known as Addie Rae was found Sunday in the Grand Valley Canal. For families across Grand Junction, the site has become a place to bring their sons and daughters, to pray and to honor a life lost too soon.
By noon Monday, the community memorial — the same spot where a candlelight vigil was held Sunday night — practically blocked the sidewalk with candles, stuffed animals of all shapes and colors, balloons, personal notes and other colorful decorations overflowing the guardrail and fence along the road.
Hundreds of flowers also were dropped off, including a bouquet set beside the canal.
Lindsay Dietzmann, who lives near where the young girl’s body was found, has been returning every day to maintain the site.
“If it was my kid, I would want somebody to do the exact same thing,” she said.
Dietzmann checks the spot a couple times a day to make sure no one has disturbed the memorial and to “keep her memory alive.”
Adelesia, or Addie Rae as she was better known by the community, was reported missing Saturday near a residence on Orchard Avenue between 29½ and 30 roads.
A massive search effort quickly formed. Her body was found at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, and the candlelight vigil hours later was the start of the community’s response and the outpouring of grief.
While this tragedy has caused some to demand action, others want to know how they can help the family during this heartbreaking time.
“The community has been amazing,” said Brandi Smith, who has known the family for many years and helped coordinate with others in the community. “It’s been almost overwhelming — the response from the community.”
Smith wanted to respect the family’s privacy, but she said they are looking for a place to hold a memorial.
Smith is not alone in wanting to support Addie Rae’s family.
“I don’t personally know this family; they are a friend of a friend,” said Christine Wynn, who set up the Facebook group “We Love You Addie.”
“I have kiddos of my own, and I couldn’t imagine the pain and everything the family is going through right now,” she said.
After Addie Rae’s body was found, Wynn wanted a place for Grand Junction to come together. She created the Facebook group for the little girl over the weekend and, by Monday, more than 2,000 people had joined.
“It’s really good to see this side of Grand Junction,” she said.
Wynn, who lives across town from the memorial site, brought the Grand Valley together with “We Love You Addie,” and there she learned about Meal Train, a website dedicated to simplifying the organization of meal- giving around significant life events. She quickly got to work in setting one up for the family.
After getting the meal service arranged Monday morning, meals were booked by the afternoon through Oct. 25. Her goal is to have the family’s meals planned out through the holidays.
“Holidays are going to be really hard for them this year. Meals during that time will be really appreciated, I’m sure,” she said.
To donate to the family of Addie Rae’s meal train visits: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/v14826.
“It was pretty amazing to see that happen live, and the continued support makes me happy to call the Grand Valley home,” she said.
Wynn is also trying to organize the community to paint the town purple.
“Porch lights, flags, clothing… We’re going to cover the fence on 29 Road with purple ribbons. Purple was her favorite color,” she said.
Her other mission is to prevent tragedies like these from happening in the community again.
Smith also set up a GoFundMe online fundraising account for financial relief for the family. By Monday evening, more than 200 people had contributed, and it had nearly reached its goal of $15,000.
CALLS FOR MORE FENCING AROUND THE CANAL
Since Addie Rae’s tragic death, several community members have demanded better fencing along the canal.
Wynn created a petition on Change.Org, Addie’s Law, to address the issue.
“Having open access to the canals near residential areas is not only reckless, but dangerous,” the petition reads. “Many accidents could be avoided if the city were to provide proper security and fencing around these canals.
Created Sunday, the petition received 1,249 signatures toward its 1,500 signature goal by 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Dietzmann has lived in the area for many years. She has a 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter and, like many in the neighborhood, the past few days have been really difficult.
“I saw the post on Facebook when she first went missing and kept checking in every hour to see if they found her,” Dietzmann. “I was here when they pulled her body out.”
Looking down at the canal from 29 Road on Monday, she wanted to see something done to better protect children in the neighborhood.
“There are kids that live right by it, and one slip and you’re gone,” she said.
Like Wynn, Travis Brewer has taken to Facebook to try to address the problem.
He recently created the Facebook group, “Addie’s Fence,” with the hopes of getting a fence put around the canals to protect everyone in the community.
“I’m a father myself, and there have many situations where people have fallen in those canals, and the results can be tragic,” he said. “I was always told as a kid that it will suck you under and keep you there.”
Brewer reached out to the Grand Valley Irrigation Co. and is determined to work with the city to see what it will take to get fencing put in.
“The first priority is the permits. I don’t quite know what that will cost yet; that will be one of my main questions for the City Council,” he said.
With miles and miles of canal in residential areas, canal officials admitted fencing has come up in the past with little success.
“To fence 100 miles of canal would be a phenomenal undertaking,” said Phil Bertrand with the Grand Valley Irrigation Co.