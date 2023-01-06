This April, Grand Junction citizens will have the opportunity to approve a ballot measure for a new community recreation center, but until then, supporters of bringing the center — the planned replacement for the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool — to fruition will be able to throw their weight behind the measure by supporting its campaign.
These supporters will have the chance to do exactly that Saturday morning, as the Community Recreation Center (CRC) 5K Fun Run and 1K Kids' Dash will take place at Matchett Park, the site of the proposed CRC. Registration at the event begins at 9 a.m., the one-kilometer race for children begins at 9:30 a.m. and the five-kilometer race begins at 10 a.m.
Registration is $20 today and $30 at the race Saturday morning. This event is serving as the official launch for the GJ CRC campaign. To register, visit gjcrc.org.
“The need for a community recreation center continues to come up as a top priority from surveying local residents,’’ said campaign co-chair Andreya Krieves. “We have a lot of work ahead of us to spread the word between now and the election, and the 5K event and fundraiser is our launch pad!”
The first 250 registered participants will win a T-shirt and the top performers in the races will win prizes provided by Loki Outdoor Shop.