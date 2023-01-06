Running race

Pixabay

This April, Grand Junction citizens will have the opportunity to approve a ballot measure for a new community recreation center, but until then, supporters of bringing the center — the planned replacement for the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool — to fruition will be able to throw their weight behind the measure by supporting its campaign.

These supporters will have the chance to do exactly that Saturday morning, as the Community Recreation Center (CRC) 5K Fun Run and 1K Kids' Dash will take place at Matchett Park, the site of the proposed CRC. Registration at the event begins at 9 a.m., the one-kilometer race for children begins at 9:30 a.m. and the five-kilometer race begins at 10 a.m.