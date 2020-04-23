Several weeks ago, Jaymee Rackliff took a call from a man who wanted to put $1,500 toward purchasing meals for anyone who needed one at Dos Hombres in Clifton.
Rackliff, operations manager at the restaurant, thought loading up a gift card would work best in this case, but before she could even get the card ready, she started getting calls from people in need of dinner and responding to a Facebook post about the free meals.
Many people were appreciative, didn’t want to take advantage of the situation and would order just a couple cheese enchiladas, she said. Some others wanted the whole enchilada, so to speak.
Others weren’t certain: “I have a family of six, is that OK?” “Can I pick up for my sister? She lives just down the way, and she doesn’t have anything.”
“The community was grateful,” said Rackliff, who knew that the man, Brian Cox of Black Bear Orchards in Palisade, also purchased hundreds of meals at Diorio’s Pizza in Palisade.
The $1,500 was gone in less than two hours, and when Rackliff called Cox to ask him to please take down his social media post about the meals, he asked to add another $1,000 to the effort.
“We were very thankful. We were very caught off guard,” Rackliff said.
Cox’s generosity helped the community, and “it helped us out a lot for sure,” she said.