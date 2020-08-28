The students and teachers of School District 51 have more pencils, notebooks and money thanks to the annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser.
Stuff the Bus raised $2,710 for area high schools and enough school supplies to fill one moving box for each elementary and middle school in the district, said Angela Christensen, executive director of the D51 Foundation.
Most supply donations were dropped through the partially opened windows of a school bus at Mesa Mall.
The fundraiser, which started more than 20 years ago, is a joint effort by TownSquare Media and the D51 Foundation, as well as a slew of sponsors.
“We had a drop in supply donations because of COIVD-19, but we saw an increase in financial donations,” Christensen said. “We’re just so (grateful) for everything the community did. We have over 22,000 students in the district, so any little bit helps.”
Each D51 high school will be given $542 out of the pot of donations to spend on needs specific to their student body. For Grand Junction High School, it means being able to stock up on necessities for their in-school haberdashery.
Meghan Roenicke, principal at GJHS, said that the school will use the money to stock up on many things such as school supplies, clothing and backpacks. The school is emphasizing the latter because they did not assign lockers this year out of COVID-19 concern, so it’s important ensure every student has a backpack, she said. The school will use the money and any donations to stock the store and then allow students to come in and choose what they want for free.
“There’s an element of excitement of getting school supplies that brings excitement and match your personality, even more so with the pandemic,” she said.
Both Roenicke and Christensen said they are still open to donations from the community. GJHS is always looking for new or lightly-worn clothing, school supplies and hygiene products. Meanwhile, the School District 51 foundation is accepting financial donations via its website.