Ponzi scheme architect Philip Lochmiller, 72, who Denver FBI agent James Yacone said victimized more than 400 people when he was sentenced to over 33 years in federal prison in Grand Junction in 2012, was granted compassionate release this month from a federal medical facility in Springfield, Missouri.
Releases are only granted for extraordinary and compelling reasons, such as in the case of terminal illness, advanced age, family circumstances or other reasons. Examples of terminal illnesses include metastatic solid-tumor cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and advanced dementia.
According to the order filed in the United States District of Colorado this week, Lochmiller will be granted compassionate release due to his severe and worsening dementia.
Medical records submitted to the court indicate he suffers from episodes of delirium and hallucinations and has lost much of his ability to communicate. Lochmiller has reportedly suffered from dementia since 2014.
His sentence was commuted to time served, which at this point is a little more than 100 months. News of his release did not sit well with some involved in the case.
“From 1999 through 2009, the defendant defrauded more than 400 people, who were primarily elderly, out of more than $18 million,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn wrote in his response to Lochmiller’s motion. “Many victims lost their retirement savings, their homes, their independence as they were forced to move in with relatives.”
He asked that Lochmiller’s request be denied in April.
“The government concedes that the defendant’s dementia qualifies as a serious medical condition,” he wrote.
However, he felt it would be a mockery of the sentencing statute if this “financial fraudster” were to have his sentence reduced.
For Ruth Moss and Arthur Moss, Lochmiller’s release was not something either of them wanted to see in their lifetimes. Arthur’s father, Harold Moss, who headed the Western Colorado Region of the FBI before serving as a Mesa County and state judge, lost what he estimated to be about half a million dollars in investments made to the Ponzi scheme.
“Yesterday was a bit of a wake-up call,” Arthur Moss said. “It was hard to get through the day.”
He said his father, who died at age 100 in 2016, was one of the most accomplished people he’s ever met and yet was “totally bamboozled” by Lochmiller. He described him as one of the best liars to ever live.
“Years later it is still impacting our lives,” Ruth Moss said. “It still hurts. It still matters. It is still relevant.”
When she looks back on the case and thinks about the hundreds of families who lost inheritances and college savings, she believes the residual impact is still being felt across the valley.
CASE BACKGROUND
Chief U.S. District Judge for Colorado Philip Brimmer said in his ruling that Lochmiller’s crimes were serious and had a wide impact.
“The Ponzi scheme was particularly cruel as (he) used his talents to take hard-earned money from hard-working people who had earned it during the prime of their lives,” he wrote.
Lochmiller was sentenced to serve 405 months on crimes that included conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering and mail fraud.
“There is no reason to believe that granting compassionate release to someone with advanced dementia who is 100 months into a 405-month sentence will fail to provide general deterrence,” Brimmer said.
Lochmiller’s home mortgage company, Valley Mortgage, Inc., and later Valley Investments, received over $30 million from around 400 investors between 2000 and 2009.
Where that money went remains a question victims of the case are still asking.
Government accounting analysis in the case revealed that incoming investor funds were used to make interest and principal payments to existing investors as well as personal, family and other non-business expenses.
The amount invested in the company, which was supposed to be secured by real property, far exceeded the value of the business, yet investors were misled and how their money was being used was never disclosed, according to the FBI.
Ruth Moss, who kept in touch with other victims over the years, said many have since died, making his release that much harder to swallow.
“Defrauding innocent investors by peddling sham investment schemes is a serious and far-too-common offense,” Sean Sowards, special agent in charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Denver Field Office, said at sentencing. “IRS Criminal Investigation will work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously pursue and hold accountable those who perpetrate these schemes to get rich quick at the expense of honest Americans.”
His sentencing hearing was held at the Mesa County Criminal Justice Center, where county court cases are typically held, and over 30 victims attended, according to a FBI Denver Division press release sent out that day.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Following his prison sentence, Lochmiller was ordered to pay restitution totaling $18,649,999 to his victims.
Additional conspirators were also convicted, including his son Philip Lochmiller Jr. who was sentenced to eight years and ordered to pay restitution totaling $18,469,999 to the victims.
Arthur Moss said he and his father have received back pennies on the dollar of the hundreds of thousands originally invested in Lochmiller’s company.