A complaint has been filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office alleging that Mesa County commissioner candidate Cody Davis improperly used county workers to help him campaign for that office.
Davis recently won top line in the Mesa County Republican Assembly for the June primary for District 1. His chief rival is state Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.
As part of his campaign, Davis has been hosting a series of virtual “Conversations with Cody” with various people. Two of those events featured Jeff Kuhr, director of the Mesa County Department of Public Health, and several top officials with the county’s Department of Human Services, including Director Tracey Garchar.
In the complaint, filed April 15, Grand Junction resident Brian Timothy Fenwick alleges that those virtual sessions actually were “campaign events,” and having those county workers on his Facebook page constitutes an endorsement of his candidacy in violation of state campaign finance laws.
“Davis’ campaign benefited from the expenditure of county funds,” Fenwick wrote in his complaint, which is pending an investigation to see if there is any merit to it. “Several employees appeared at the campaign events. These employees did not appear in their personal capacities. Rather, they were at these campaign events as representatives of Mesa County.”
Fenwick said state campaign finance laws make it clear that political candidates are not allowed to accept contributions from the state or its subdivisions, adding that Davis should reimburse the county for a portion of the salaries the county workers received during the time they spent on the videos during their regular work hours. The videos last anywhere from 20 minutes to a half-hour.
Davis, however, said all this is nonsense, saying it is nothing more than a gotcha complaint orchestrated by his political opponents intended to make him look bad. Fenwick is a supporter of Scott and has even contributed money to his past campaigns, though not in recent years.
Davis said the video conversations are intended to help people understand what’s going on with the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what they should do.
“They really are non-political, and they’re just designed to educate me and educate the public,” said Davis, adding that the videos also are available on YouTube. “Gosh, if I was trying to break the law, do you think I would do it live on Facebook? Hopefully, the state will come back and say this is unfounded. But if not, I welcome an investigation. I hope people see it is my intention to show transparency, do things out in the open and not in some back room somewhere.”
At the beginning of Davis’ virtual meetings, both Garchar and Kuhr make it clear that they didn’t agree to attend as a way of endorsing or supporting his campaign, but only to help disseminate information to as many county residents as possible, particularly about their agencies’ response to the pandemic.
“For anybody watching this either live or later on, we just want you guys to know that the Department of Human Services, either formally, individually or collectively, we are not endorsing Cody as a commissioner candidate,” Garchar says. “We can’t legally and we wouldn’t do that. What we can do is we can sit down with anybody that is a candidate running for any office or really anybody in the community that wants to know and learn and understand more about our programs.”
Ironically, Scott’s campaign website and Facebook page include things that could be considered violations of state campaign laws.
On his campaign’s Facebook page, Scott posted a news release he sent out earlier this month about Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew appointing him to serve on a special COVID-19 task force to look at things the department can do to help jump-start the state’s economy.
That release includes a copy of the state seal. While legislators such as Scott are allowed to use that seal in their official documents or announcements at their own discretion, state law expressly forbids its use in political campaigns, including on internet campaign sites.
On his website, rayscottforcolorado.com, the senator also has numerous links to the Colorado Legislature’s web page, including his committee appointments and the bills he’s introduced in the 10 years he’s been in office.
On both, he lists the telephone number for his Senate office in Denver — 303-866-3077 — that is paid for by the Legislature from taxpayer dollars. His website also lists his official state-issued Senate email address, ray.scott.senate@state.co.us.
Campaign finance laws expressly disallow use of any government property to run for office. No complaint, however, has been filed against Scott.