The Grand Junction Fire Department reported that an employee within the department raised concerns about compliance with the governor’s executive order on masks, as well as CDC guidelines related to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Grand Junction Fire Department Deputy Chief Gus Hendricks said the department was starting the investigation after the complaint was made on Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re starting the investigation, collecting the data of what’s going on and initially it will be about identifying what the concern is,” he said. “We’ve discussed it, and will likely reach outside the department to look for someone to come and do the investigation, because it doesn’t make sense for us to investigate ourselves.”
“We will investigate and see if there is any merit to the claims,” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said. “We’ve already had discussions about whether it’s a policy or a compliance issue.”
The concern was raised just days after four members in the city’s Grand Junction Utilities Department tested positive for COVID-19.
Caton said he didn’t feel the incidents raised any concerns about lack of precaution by the city’s staff, now seven months into the global pandemic.
“Our policies, and although we slid a little bit (from stricter policies), I think they’ve been appropriate modification and I think we’re in a really good spot,” Caton said. “Indoors, we’ve become more restrictive over the last three months versus the previous three months because the indoors are so much more likely to have transmission, based on the science.”
The city’s policies are based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations and have evolved over time. Mask wearing has been one example of that.
“We’ve been an adopter of the mask policy and there’s been a spectrum of how tight or how relaxed we wanted our policy to be,” Caton said. “Early on we were very tight. If you were in a city vehicle by yourself, you had to have a mask on. We modified that.”
“I think we’ve had an increase in cases in the community and we are representative of the community,” he said.
With the concern that was raised in the Fire Department, Caton did not rule out that there may have been a misunderstanding or lack of clarity about city policies, in which case policies would need to be looked at and possibly modified.
“It’s so important during this global pandemic that we follow guidelines and policies and look to other sources like CDC to develop these guidelines,” he said. “We’re in public safety so it’s so important for us to have a safe environment for our employees and for the public we serve every day.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, the city of Grand Junction has adhered to CDC guidelines, and worked closely with Mesa County Public Health to develop and adopt policies to keep employees and the public safe.