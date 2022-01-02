The Grand Junction Convention Center had its longest running event ever in 2021.
From January through May, it was a COVID-19 vaccination site, said Maria Rainsdon, with a slight chuckle.
While that “event” wasn’t as entertaining as others that have been held at the convention center and other local venues, it fortunately was just the beginning of a return to bigger events in the Grand Valley.
Thousands of people were able to gather for concerts and attend festivals in 2021, and while there were changes and event casualties, there also were plenty of sold-out crowds.
Las Colonias Amphitheater reached capacity for the first time and for several concerts — Lindsey Stirling and Dirty Heads & Sublime were two shows that sold out quickly. The venue also had larger-than-expected audiences for other concerts.
Avalon Theatre reopened to host some national acts as well as local performances including Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concerts. The symphony sold out its December holiday concert after enacting a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for patrons and musicians, a policy that will remain through the end of its 2021–22 season.
The impact of COVID-19 on events continued in 2021, with guidelines changing depending on venue and event, but during the spring people were eager to finally get out, especially to outdoor events.
The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series welcomed baseball players and fans back to Suplizio Field in late May and early June, and Country Jam threw open its gates in Mack for festival-goers later in June.
While giving eager country music fans the chance to see nationally touring acts including Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood, Country Jam used its comeback to move from a four-day event to a three-day festival. It’s a change that will stay in 2022 as Country Jam hosts headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw on June 23–25.
Colorado Mountain Winefest also returned in 2021 and offered its Festival in the Park on two days in September instead of one to allow guests more room to social distance.
However, that change won’t continue in 2022 as Winefest plans to return to a one-day format for the Sept. 17 Festival in the Park. VIP tickets for the event sold out quickly after going on sale in November.
Summer festivals iconic to the Grand Valley welcomed crowds in 2021, including the Palisade Peach Festival and the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival in Fruita. While the Peach Festival kept its August dates, the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival moved from its usual spot in early June to late August.
“People were really excited to have the event again,” said Marc Mancuso, Fruita Parks and Recreation director.
In 2022, though, the festival celebrating the headless chicken will be back in its more familiar spot on June 3–4.
The Fruita Fat Tire Festival also plans to return in 2022. The mountain biking event that brought mountain bikers from across the nation to Fruita for 20 years was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic and postponed again in 2021 because of supply issues related to the pandemic.
Demo mountain bikes, which were an important component of the festival, weren’t available because of consumer demand, said George Gatseos, general manager for the festival and bike shop Over the Edge Sports in Fruita.
In 2022, some demo fleets will be back and so will the festival, scheduled for May 6–8. Gatseos sees the coming year as one for rebuilding the festival, which might not be the event as it used to be, he said.
“We’re kind of in a unique position, as (the festival) is not my sole livelihood,” he said.
Other mountain bike events weren’t so fortunate.
Epic Rides’ Grand Junction Off-Road, a mountain bike racing event with a large expo and downtown concerts, was canceled two years in a row because of the pandemic and then officially discontinued.
The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission is working to keep the racing event alive and is planning races again for May 20–22.
Rainsdon also is looking forward to a 2022 packed with concerts at Las Colonias, Avalon Theatre and the convention center.
“I think that you’ll see a lot more use at the convention center,” she said, referring to concerts instead of vaccinations.
A rock concert featuring the Trinity of Terror Tour will be at the convention center March 27 and already is closing in on selling out, she said.
The Avalon also will be busy as it gets ready to host the Plain White T’s in January, Josh Turner in February, Sarah Jarosz in March and plenty of other shows in between.
And when the weather warms up again, “I expect an amphitheater season that will rival what we had in 2021,” Rainsdon said.
There will be big names, some who have confirmed but are not yet announced, she said.
For those venues, 2021 was a year for rebuilding as events did well and didn’t become COVID-19 super-spreader events, she said.
“We were really lucky that we came back with most or our staff, and we added two full-time positions,” she said.
As 2022 arrives, “we are looking forward to a good year,” Rainsdon said