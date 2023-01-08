On Monday, January 8, 1923, area residents could pay 40 cents apiece (10 cents for children) to watch Mary Pickford in the film, “Tess of the Storm Country,” at Grand Junction’s highly touted new theater called “Oda-roloc.”

Whoops. Wait a minute. The Oda-roloc (Colorado spelled backward) wasn’t the name chosen for the new edifice, although it could have been. Out of more than 500 names suggested, the Grand Junction Theatre Co. chose the name, “Avalon” in April, 1922. Kathryn J. Forrest won $10 for suggesting the chosen name.