Aspen bear cubs

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

This image shows two bear cubs by the trap where their mother was captured.

ASPEN — Wildlife officers recently euthanized a sow and her four cubs partly out of concern that they had entered an Aspen home through a closed, unlocked window, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife report of the incident.

The officers’ determination contradicts the homeowner’s statement to The Aspen Times that the bears accessed the residence through a ground-level window roughly 12 inches ajar.