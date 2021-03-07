Even though they won’t have much to do until the fall, the final appointees to the panel that is to redraw congressional district lines later this year have been named, but none are from the immediate area.
The 12-member Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission includes two people from the 3rd Congressional District, including an Alamosa attorney and a Durango energy economist.
But that doesn’t mean the largest district in terms of size is being slighted. No congressional district gets more than two representatives.
As it happens, two districts only have one representative. They are the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder and Gilpin counties, and the 7th District, which encompasses the western and northern parts of the Denver metropolitan area. Currently, both districts have Democratic representatives in the U.S. House.
By law, the commission must have at least two commissioners from the Western Slope and an even number of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
Of the two from the 3rd, Alamosa County Attorney Jason Kelly is a Republican, while Durango’s Lori Smith Schell is unaffiliated.
Under the constitutional amendments that created the panel, and the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission that will redraw lines for Colorado House and Senate seats, eight of the 12 commissioners on each panel must approve a final map.
Among them, at least two must be unaffiliated members.
The first six members of the legislative panel have been selected, including Steamboat Springs resident Robin Schepper, a Democrat. The remaining six are to be selected on March 16.
Both panels won’t have a lot of time to complete their maps because of a major delay in population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which isn’t expected to be submitted to states until September.
That means the congressional panel will only have a few months to draw maps and hold public hearings. Their task is harder than that of the legislative panel because Colorado is expected to get an eighth congressional district.
That map must be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court for final approval by Dec. 15. The high court will have until Dec. 29 to complete the legislative redistricting panel’s final map.