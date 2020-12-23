For the Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team, getting cell service in rural northwest Colorado can be the difference between a quick rescue and spending a night in the backcountry.
Fortunately, with the new technology and radio systems they have in place — along with improved broadband and cell reception that has come this way over the past few years — knowing where a lost person is and coordinating team members to them has become an easier process.
When a request for assistance for a lost individual is made by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, it is the search and rescue crews who are dispatched and one of the key first steps can come from locating a phone signal for a lost hiker.
“With cellular now readily available in the backcountry where it wasn’t before, a lot of time we can get a ping off a cell phone if the subject has cell service” Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team President Nathan Rinderle explained. “At this point, the majority of calls we go on have a location of the individual ... even five years ago that was not the case.”
Although dead zones can still be found on Glade Park and Grand Mesa, Rinderle and others on the search and rescue team say improvements in coverage have made their job a lot easier.
“Cell phone coverage has just gotten so much better. Five years ago, we did a lot of hide and seek searching,” he said. “Now, we don’t have to do that as much. It’s definitely expedited subject location time.”
Bill Wade has been on the communication team for search and rescue for the past five years, returning to the team after a long hiatus after helping to form it 13 years ago.
He said the difference between cell coverage from when he first started to now is night and day.
“It used to be almost an act of God for AT&T or Verizon to give you a location,” he said. “Being able to get a ping on their phones and get a location on their phones has helped us a lot.”
He felt the improvements have been most evident over the past half decade.
“Now we can get a ping on their phone and get a location that’s pretty reliable,” he said. “Now we just need people to stay in one location, it makes it much easier to find them. We’ve been chasing people all night long because they kept moving around.”
When a search and rescue call comes in, it is up to the communication team to dispatch and organize the mission. Wade said the equipment they use now to communicate and coordinate with the team is much different than when he started.
In years past, it could be common for field teams to go 30 minutes or more without reporting current location as check-ins would require the operating base to replot them on the map.
Now crews use the goTenna and ATAK (Android Team Awareness Kit) system, developed by the Colorado Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting. Crews carry a tablet with them with near real-time digital mapping. The communications and operating teams at base follow the different teams on the map in real time and direct them where they need to go.
“Before, operations would have to do that themselves. ... They would call team 1 and say what’s your location, we’d stop, look at GPS and they’d plot us on the map and move to team 2. Now they know exactly where we are and we can keep moving,” Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team member Doug Sieckert said.
Sieckert has been on the Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team for 14 years and has seen the advantages the ATAK and goTennas systems provide in person.
“When I first started, we might have an idea where the teams might be but it was a lot more difficult,” he said. “ATAK is a huge advantage. I have it on my phone and it can tell operations exactly where I’m at in the field. With 3-4 teams in the field, I can tell where everybody is at on my phone and it helps operations to track us.”
The first time the equipment was used for a search and rescue mission was on April 14, 2019, when a 30-year-old hiker and his 4-year-old daughter were reported missing in the Red Canyon area of Colorado National Monument. Four field teams were given smartphones paired to goTennas. The system allowed the teams to maintain communication with command and share GPS coordinates for potential footprints of the lost hikers in an otherwise cellular-denied region, according to a case study on the technology.
Other search and rescue teams, such as one in western Montana, have been able to stay connected in mountainous dead zone with the goTennas. While teams still need that cellphone ping to know exactly where a lost person is, coordinating where to go has been made a lot easier with the new equipment, software and technology.
“ATAK system is very useful for the team. The operating team can see everyone in the field and we can direct team,” Rinderle said. “We can redirect teams quickly and efficiently. It really expedites the response time as things change.”