A first-of-its-kind conservation easement for the Colorado West Land Trust is taking a novel approach to local wetlands mitigation that the land trust hopes it might play a part in replicating in the future.
The land trust is participating in the permanent conservation of 42.5 acres of wetlands in Delta County as part of a habitat replacement project with the Crawford Clipper Ditch Co. and the federal Bureau of Reclamation, according to a land trust news release.
The easement arises from the ditch company’s participation in a federal salinity-control program, working with the Bureau of Reclamation.
The program seeks to reduce the amount of salt and selenium leaching into the Colorado River and its tributaries by lining ditches or replacing them with piping. The work improves water quality, helps protect wildlife and reduces downstream impacts on agriculture and municipal water systems.
However, such projects cause a loss of wetlands that had been created due to the leaching of water through unlined ditches. To mitigate that impact, the federal Salinity Control Act requires that fish and wildlife habitats lost from implementing projects be replaced so there’s no net habitat loss. That can be accomplished through creating new wetlands, or by permanently conserved existing wetlands, which is what happened in the case of the Crawford Clipper Ditch wetlands.
Typically local wetlands mitigation for such projects is accomplished by creating new wetlands. Ilana Moir, director of conservation for the land trust, told The Daily Sentinel that the Delta County project is the first time in western Colorado that the Bureau of Reclamation has recognized mitigation in the salinity control program through protecting an existing wetland.
The Crawford Clipper Ditch project involves replacing open, earthen irrigation ditches with buried pipe.
Land owned by the company will be permanently off-limits to development under the easement, and the ditch company has developed a 50-year habitat management plan with the Bureau of Reclamation.
The conserved property is in the Smith Fork Valley on the western flank of the West Elk Mountains. It adjoins public lands connected to other conserved private lands and the Gunnison National Forest, creating a large block of contiguous open space, according to the land trust.
“The property boasts beautiful riparian woodland to the south and pinyon-juniper woodlands with dramatic rock formations to the north. The Smith Fork, a perennial stream, traverses the land in a relatively broad floodplain for nearly a half mile,” the land trust said in its release.
In the release, Crawford Clipper Ditch President Mark LeValley credited ditch board members Mike Cleary and Tony Vervloet for having the foresight to research the idea and encourage project participants to think outside the box.
“This will be a template for other ditch companies to follow,” he said.
Ed Warner, Western Colorado Area Office manager for the Bureau of Reclamation, said in the release, “Conservation of valuable riparian wetland habitat is an important aspect of the (Salinity Control) Act and we are excited about the new long-term habitat that will benefit multiple species for generations to come, as well as the benefits of salinity reduction and water conservation from the piping of the Crawford Clipper Ditch system.”
Moir also praised the partners involved in the project and their creative approach to wetlands mitigation. She said natural wetlands provide great species diversity and wildlife habitat.
“It’s naturally occurring so it’s already growing really well in the location that it’s in, and it has a constant source of water, which is key, obviously, to a wetlands.”
She called the wetlands easement “new territory for all of us.”
“If the opportunity comes up and there are other wetlands to conserve we’d be happy to partner with other ditch companies and the Bureau of Reclamation,” she said.