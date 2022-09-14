Sage grouse

Sage grouse engage in mating behavior in a longstanding lek in a farmer's field near Craig. 

A conservation effort by landowners and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will preserve a section of northwest Colorado to remain an elk and mule deer migration corridor.

The Keystone property, located approximately 15 miles northwest of Meeker, is the site of the migration corridor. It features a landscape varying from grasslands, sagebrush shrubs and canyons to aspen and conifer woodlands, cultivated croplands and riparian areas, a news release said.

Pronghorn

Pronghorn
Bull elk and cows

Wayne D. Lewis/CPW