A conservation group has filed another lawsuit against the state alleging it has failed to timely grant a permit on state and federal air quality regulations, this time in relation to Arch Coal’s West Elk Mine near Paonia.

The lawsuit, filed in state district court in Gunnison on Tuesday, alleges that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has long missed a deadline to approve or deny a permit application from the mine that would allow it to comply with new air quality standards.