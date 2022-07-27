A conservation group has filed another lawsuit against the state alleging it has failed to timely grant a permit on state and federal air quality regulations, this time in relation to Arch Coal’s West Elk Mine near Paonia.
The lawsuit, filed in state district court in Gunnison on Tuesday, alleges that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has long missed a deadline to approve or deny a permit application from the mine that would allow it to comply with new air quality standards.
The suit was filed by the WildEarth Guardians, along with the Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club, High Country Country Conservation Advocates and the Wilderness Workshop.
In March, WildEarth filed a similar lawsuit against the state over the permitting process for a large oil and gas wastewater management facility north of Parachute.
“The Polis administration must follow through and ensure the West Elk mine operates in compliance with air quality laws and protects clean air and people,” said Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for WildEarth.
“It is ludicrous that one of the biggest air pollution sources in the state of Colorado is operating without a permit,” added Peter Hart, an attorney with the Wilderness Workshop. “The state simply cannot ignore its duty to manage emissions that are destroying our climate, contaminating the air we breathe and shrouding the beauty of the North Fork Valley and Colorado in pollution.”
The suit alleges that the department’s Air Pollution Control Division had 18 months to act on West Elk Mine’s permit application, and has continued to do so for nearly a year since that deadline passed in September 2021.
The department did not respond to a request for comment.
The same plaintiffs had sued Arch Coal in 2020 over its emissions, which resulted in a settlement agreement approved by a federal judge in January calling on the mine to flare emissions from its ventilation boreholes. The mine had applied for a state permit to do just that in March 2020.
In April, the same plaintiffs filed a similar lawsuit against the state over its alleged failure to act on air quality permits for four facilities in Adams County. In January, the plaintiffs won a similar lawsuit against the state over a permit for Suncor oil refinery in Denver.