Two conservation groups have notified federal agencies that they plan to sue over a drop in the population of the imperiled Gunnison sage-grouse and an alleged failure to protect the species from livestock grazing in the Gunnison Basin.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Western Watersheds Project have informed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and National Park Service of their intent to sue in 60 days unless the agencies address their concerns.
The Gunnison sage-grouse is listed federally as a threatened species, providing it protection under the Endangered Species Act. It exists only in several areas of western Colorado and one eastern Utah population. One satellite population is found on Piñon Mesa in Mesa County, but the bird’s main population is in the Gunnison Basin.
The groups say in their letter that a “significant decline” in the bird’s Gunnison Basin numbers “places the species’ future in doubt.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates the bird’s numbers through counts of males seen strutting on leks, or breeding grounds, in the spring in pursuit of mates. Data it provided to conservation groups this summer indicated that 449 males were spotted in the Gunnison Basin during this spring’s lek count. That’s actually up from 363 in 2019, but the groups say the 2019 count was the lowest in the basin since lek counts began in the 1990s, and compares to 848 in 2013.
CPW focuses on the bird’s three-year population average due to natural fluctuations in population cycles, and based on the latest three-year average it estimates that fewer than 3,000 birds now exist in all its populations. A 2005 conservation plan for the species set a target population for the bird of 4,500.
“Based on high male counts compiled annually by CPW and the best available science, the estimated Gunnison sage-grouse population for the Gunnison Basin has declined from 3,149 in 2013 to only 1,667 in 2020 — over a 40% decline in just six years,” the conservation groups say in their notice of intent to sue.
“These federal agencies need to step up and take meaningful action on livestock grazing and other threats destroying the grouse, before it’s too late,” Ryan Shannon, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.
CPW has called the drop in the bird’s numbers concerning. But the agency also has indicated that COVID-19 may have impacted counting efforts this year, and deep snow in 2019 that impaired access to some lek sites likely affected counting efforts then, while also affecting the birds themselves.
This year 16 males were spotted during lek counting in the Piñon Mesa population, a slight drop from 17 the prior year.
The two groups threatening the new suit also are part of a coalition that sued the BLM in August over its new resource management plan for its Uncompahgre Field Office, and that plan’s handling of things such as oil and gas drilling in places including the North Fork Valley. They also filed a separate notice of intent to sue over that plan’s alleged failure to adequately protect the Gunnison sage-grouse.
The new planned suit would focus on grazing issues in the Gunnison Basin, the notification letter indicates. The conservation groups say what's called a candidate conservation agreement, with an attendant biological opinion by the Fish and Wildlife Service, that authorizes grazing, development and recreation in critical sage-grouse habitat in the Gunnison Basin is illegally jeopardizing the bird's continued existence.
"The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is confident that our biological opinion regarding the Gunnison Basin Candidate Conservation Agreement is lawful and based on the best available science," agency spokesman Joseph Szuszwalak said in an email Thursday. "We continue to work with our partners to further conservation of the Gunnison sage grouse."
The Fish and Wildlife Service is working to finalize a recovery plan for the Gunnison sage-grouse that the agency says could entail spending more than a half-billion dollars over 50 years to buy land and conservation easements and address weed management, livestock grazing issues and other impacts.