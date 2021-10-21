A Garfield County resident who is backing three conservative candidates in the fall District 51 Board of Education race is tied to an effort offering to pick up Mesa County voters’ ballots and deliver them to election officials.
That practice is known as ballot harvesting, and is something that Republicans nationwide, including former President Donald Trump, have highly criticized.
Earlier this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court, which has three Trump-appointed justices, upheld an Arizona law that makes it a felony for anyone except a family member or caregiver to return someone else’s ballot.
Like Arizona, several states have similar restrictions on third-party ballot collections, most of which are in Republican-controlled states.
Under Colorado law, however, anyone is allowed to gather up to 10 ballots at a time to deliver to county clerks regardless of whether they are related to those voters or not.
“Drop your ballot off at the elections office in person to guarantee it can’t get ‘lost in the mail’ or not counted in time,” reads a flier that is circulating around the county. “If you can’t deliver it in person, call me ... to come pick up your ballot and I’ll get it taken to the clerk’s office.”
The Election Division of the Mesa County Clerk and Record’s Office, however, is recommending that voters not give their ballots to someone they don’t know. The flier doesn’t fully identify who wrote it.
“There are reports of a flier being left on doors offering to pick up your voted ballot,” the division wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “Don’t give it to a stranger.”
The flier does more than just offer ballot-delivery services, but also advocates for the three GOP-supported candidates in the nonpartisan school board race — Andrea Haitz, Willie Jones and Angela Lema — all of whom have been endorsed by the county and state Republican parties.
“I vote conservatively and I have listened to the conservative candidates speak so that I know who they are,” reads the flier, which directs readers to get more information about Mesa County conservatives from Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a supporter of embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and a fervent believer that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
The flier welcomes voters to visit Bishop’s website at www.americasmom.net to get more information about the “conservative local scene.”
Like the Mesa County Republican Party or party officials, Bishop has made $500 campaign contributions to all of the D51 school board candidates, and has appeared in the county numerous times advocating for the GOP-backed D51 candidates.
“These 3 each represent different districts within our school district, and are not in competition with each other,” an Orchard Mesa mother identified only as Anna writes in the flier. “Please vote for all three so that we can get some conservative leaning change in our local schools. These children are the future citizens of our county! They need us to care enough to vote for their future.”