Residents of Grand Junction and Mesa County spoke up at the Grand Junction City Council meeting Wednesday, demanding a resolution declaring Grand Junction a constitutional sanctuary city.
The demands, made by multiple speakers during the hourlong public comment period, come less than two weeks after the Mesa County Commissioners rejected a similar request.
Jen Schumann, who had also addressed the commissioners, read from a letter addressed to the City Council, as did several other speakers. She said there should be no prohibition preventing people from working, shopping or going to church.
“I am giving you legal notice that you have no legal authority to violate my constitutional rights,” Schumann said. “I will pursue criminal felony charges in a court of law to fight back against your deliberate, wanton and willful violations of my constitutional rights if you do not immediately stop.”
The city was not responsible for the public health guidance that led to some businesses closing during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020. On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis ended the health Emergency executive orders for COVID-19 and rescinded all previous executive orders issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schumann said she wanted two resolutions from the city: one declaring it a constitutional and Bill of Rights sanctuary city, and another declaring all businesses, churches and government meetings as essential.
Schumann, as well as several other speakers, said that, although they were not anti-vaccine, they did want better access to alternative medicines they believe were effective in preventing or treating COVID-19, like hydroxychloroquine — a drug used to treat malaria. Shumann, a public school teacher, said she was concerned at the start of the school year about bringing COVID-19 home to her husband, who was fighting lung cancer.
“I had researched quite a bit to be able to have the confidence that I could pursue prophylaxis through hydroxychloroquine and zinc,” Schumann said. “Public doctors wouldn’t prescribe it to me. I had to seek out medical care outside of state and outside of country to prevent bringing home an illness to my husband.”
Clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients were done and the Food and Drug Administration concluded in June of 2020 that it “is unlikely to be effective for treatment of COVID-19.”
Other speakers said they had seen studies saying it was effective.
Some of the speakers decried what they said was a loss of their constitutional rights. Mark Rybeck moved to the area from California three years ago and said that he thought Colorado was following California’s example.
“The United States of American has become a communist country since 1913, with Woodrow Wilson and the Federal Reserve,” Rybeck said. “The United States government, House of Representatives, Senate and the states have been stealing our money and stealing our constitutional rights since 1913 and it must stop.”
The council typically does not respond to public comments and did not comment on the constitutional sanctuary city request.