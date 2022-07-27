Dos Rios

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Work has begun at Dos Rios on a 60-acre mixed unit development slated to have residential, commercial, retail, restaurant and park amenities.

 Scott Crabtree

Dirt is moving at Dos Rios as the first phase of the site’s commercial development has begun.

