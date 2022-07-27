Construction activity picks up at Dos Rios By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Jul 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Scott Crabtree/The Daily SentinelWork has begun at Dos Rios on a 60-acre mixed unit development slated to have residential, commercial, retail, restaurant and park amenities. Scott Crabtree Facebook Twitter Email Print Dirt is moving at Dos Rios as the first phase of the site’s commercial development has begun.The 60-acre mixed unit development is slated to have residential, commercial, retail, restaurant and park amenities.The first phase of development at Dos Rios is Crawford Row, a 56-unit townhome development next to Riverside Parkway. Developers have also announced plans for a food, beverage and retail space.The city of Grand Junction completed infrastructure work at Dos Rios last year, and has also installed a bike park. A splash pad and playground are planned.The city sold some of Dos Rios to DR Land in 2021, and last week Grand Junction City Council voted 5-0 to remove some of the city’s repurchase options for the site.Dos Rios is being developed by May Riegler Properties, Machol Development, RM Construction and the Neighborhood Restaurant Group.Townhomes at Crawford Row are starting at $499,000, according to McWilliams Ballard, a Washington D.C.-based real estate marketing firm that is promoting the development.A groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 25.Nearby, El Jet’s Cantina and Sky outpost, a glamping and van-life mountain biking outpost, has moved its projected opening back to 2023. The site was previously supposed to open in April 2022. 