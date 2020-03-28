Construction began this week at the Grand Junction Fire Department’s new station, having received voter approval nearly a year ago.
The 2B First Responder Tax was passed by Grand Junction voters in April 2019 and will go in part to the construction of three new fire stations in growing areas of the city.
The first of the three stations, Station No. 6, will be located at Horizon Park, a little north of 27 and G roads.
Fire Department spokesman Dirk Clingman said the first phase of the construction will be moving 9,000 cubic yards of dirt to the construction site. With 10 cubic yards of dirt per truck, he said truck traffic in the area should be expected, as well as additional noise concerns.
He said the first phase is expected to take two weeks.
Among the highlights of the new facility are that it will be the first station with an air filtration system in its bay, which will help limit firefighters’ exposure to carcinogenic materials from the engine’s exhaust fumes.
There will also be office space for an additional battalion chief.
Fire officials also addressed the timing in starting the construction during the COVID-19 crisis
“The Fire Department recognizes this is a very challenging time. In addition to serving our citizens, we also have to move forward,” Battalion Chief Matt Carson said.
PPE DONATIONS
Anyone looking to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, gowns and disinfectant supplies for first responders can do so at the Grand Junction Fire Department.
Donations can be dropped off in the bins outside the Fire Administration office at 625 Ute Ave.
Earlier this week, someone donated a box of masks to first responders on the scene of a car wreck in town.
The Lower Valley Fire Protection District also reported receiving donated supplies from the community this week.