Building efforts to bring a fiber optic internet network to the town of Palisade are underway.
The internet provider is the Montrose-based company Clearnetworx, which is also associated with Deeply Digital, has partnered with the town in constructing new middle mile fiber connectivity. Construction is expected to be completed sometime in the summer. Construction crews have already been working in a number of streets and subdivisions.
Fiber-optic cable is being placed from Exit 42 off the interstate to the carrier neutral location, which is a data center that allows for interconnectivity between several telecommunication carriers.
Palisade has designated the fire station as the town’s carrier neutral location, which was selected for being “centrally located and safe,” according to Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson.
The town will own the infrastructure so it can be competitive in the market of broadband internet, Hawkinson added.
The project has been in the works for awhile, and Clearnetworx said it has been talking with the town for over a year about getting broadband internet to Palisade, similar to projects it has done in Montrose, Telluride and Ouray.
Irving said that a similar project is taking place in Fruita, though more information will be released on that in the coming week.
“We’re excited that this is finally happening. It will only benefit the people of Palisade,” said Casey Irving, Director of Strategy and Business Development at Clearnetworx. “Residents can expect to see excavation and aerial crews in town, but we don’t expect any disruptions to traffic.
“Most of our crews were on the shoulder of the roadways, so we will have little impact on traffic.”
Hawkinson said the project has been a half-and-half split between the town and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), who helped provide funding.
Originally, the estimated cost of the project was $813,986. The town would pay half of that sum, at $406,993, and DOLA would match those funds.
But after a contract with Deeply Digital was written to build the town’s middle mile and carrier neutral location, the total cost came out to only $434,220.
DOLA only had to match the town’s $217,110. At Wednesday’s Palisade Board of Trustees meeting, the grant was modified, with DOLA’s approval, to use $64,721, split between DOLA and Palisade, to have ownership of the last mile of cable.
Mayor Greg Mikolai said that by owning the last mile, as well as the middle mile and carrier neutral location, the town could, should it choose to, be able to switch internet providers in the future.
Both DOLA and the town of Palisade have $157,522.50 of unspent grant funds, respectively.
The project will cover the entire town and will be split into four build zones. Those within Palisade’s jurisdiction will be able to access the new high-speed internet.
Clearnetworx said that the technology being used will allow for faster internet speed in Palisade. Monthly plans, according to Clearnetworx, will start at $49.95 per month. The speeds offered over the fiber network will range from 300 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per secon
Town officials are excited that the project is underway and that improved, high-speed internet will likely be available this summer.
“I’ve already signed up with Clearnetworx to have faster internet at my house,” Mikolai said.