Construction finished on Fire Station 3
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily SentinelStudents from Pomona Elementary School help with the uncoupling ceremony at the dedication of the new Fire Station 3 building, 582 25½ Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Tomlinson Art work built into the new Grand Junction Fire Department Station #3, 582 25 1/2 Road Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Tomlinson Students from Pomona Elementry School help with the uncoupling ceremony at the dedication of the new Station #3, 582 25 1/2 Road Tuesday afternoon. Christopher Tomlinson Facebook Twitter Email Print The Grand Junction Fire Department celebrated the completion of construction on the new Fire Station 3 building on 25½ Road on Tuesday with a hose uncoupling ceremony.“This building is a physical testament to the importance of public safety in our city,” Mayor Pro-Tem Abe Herman said.Fire chief Ken Watkins said at 47 years old, Station 3 is the oldest station in the department, and the third-busiest with 4,076 calls in 2021.Watkins noted the crew from Station 3 would normally be present for the ceremony, but they were on a call.The station serves about 14,600 people and 1,200 businesses across more than 18 square miles, according to GJFD.A hose uncoupling ceremony is similar to a ribbon cutting, but with a hose being uncoupled instead of a ribbon cut.The new station has double the space of the previous one, and will house an engine, ambulance, hazardous materials unit, and 15-18 firefighters, Watkins said.The station will be adorned with art from local artists and students from nearby Pomona Elementary.The old station will be converted into a parking lot for the Kronkright Sports Complex, according to GJFD.FCI Constructors was the general contractor on the project, which was budgeted for $5.5 million.Ground broke on the station Aug. 19, 2021, and an official grand opening is planned for May 31 once the station is properly furnished. 