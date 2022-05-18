The Grand Junction Fire Department celebrated the completion of construction on the new Fire Station 3 building on 25½ Road on Tuesday with a hose uncoupling ceremony.

“This building is a physical testament to the importance of public safety in our city,” Mayor Pro-Tem Abe Herman said.

Fire chief Ken Watkins said at 47 years old, Station 3 is the oldest station in the department, and the third-busiest with 4,076 calls in 2021.

Watkins noted the crew from Station 3 would normally be present for the ceremony, but they were on a call.

The station serves about 14,600 people and 1,200 businesses across more than 18 square miles, according to GJFD.

A hose uncoupling ceremony is similar to a ribbon cutting, but with a hose being uncoupled instead of a ribbon cut.

The new station has double the space of the previous one, and will house an engine, ambulance, hazardous materials unit, and 15-18 firefighters, Watkins said.

The station will be adorned with art from local artists and students from nearby Pomona Elementary.

The old station will be converted into a parking lot for the Kronkright Sports Complex, according to GJFD.

FCI Constructors was the general contractor on the project, which was budgeted for $5.5 million.

Ground broke on the station Aug. 19, 2021, and an official grand opening is planned for May 31 once the station is properly furnished.

Recommended for you