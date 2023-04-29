Progress in building the new Clifton library is coming along as scheduled based on a report during the Mesa County Libraries Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night.
“The new Clifton branch is about halfway done,” said Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox. “At this point, drywall is going up and we’re starting to paint. We’re also working with some engineering students at Colorado Mesa University to create a water wall for the library.”
Boisvenue-Fox told the board that all shelving and furniture has been ordered and is scheduled to be installed Aug. 1.
Between Aug. 14-26, the current Clifton library will move its collection from the old to the new location.
Boisvenue-Fox said that the library is projected to open the week of Aug. 28, but a current date has not been officially decided on.
“While we plan to open the library in late August, our official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony probably won’t be until October,” Boisvenue-Fox said.
Communications Manager Bob Kretschman said August will be a “soft opening” to let staff get accustomed to the new facility and to give the library the ability to “work through any potential issues in a brand new building.”
The new library is neither ahead nor behind schedule, Boisvenue-Fox said.
Public art that will be installed in the library is developing, too. Boisvenue-Fox said that the library has created a budget, timeline and committee, made up of library staff, Clifton residents and artists, to commission local art for the new library.
The price tag of this new library is estimated to be $11.5 million — $8 million was provided by the Mesa County Libraries District, leaving the Mesa County Libraries Foundation to fundraise the remaining $3.5 million.
Thursday’s board meeting also reported some “hopeful news,” according to Associate Director Shana Wade.
Wade told the board that total library visits between all branches are slightly up, from 208,391 in 2022 to a slightly higher total of 208,980 in 2023.
In 2022, there were 74,079 library card holders. That figure has dropped to 71,440 in 2023, but Wade explained that, overall, the library is reporting numbers similar to pre-pandemic levels.
Program attendance, for example, is up 83%, and social media followers across all platforms have increased by 7% since 2022.
“Overall, this is a good thing,” Wade said. “We’re recording higher numbers similar to how we were before the pandemic in 2019, which is promising.”