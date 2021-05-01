Grand Junction’s busiest intersection is about to get a lot busier.
In a couple of weeks, construction crews will start tearing up the somewhat convoluted intersection where Grand Avenue, First Street and Interstate 70B meet, and realign it into something that the Colorado Department of Transportation believes is more drivable.
That work, the fifth phase in a series of improvement projects on the business loop from Mesa Mall to Fifth Street, is going to take some time.
“We have two primary facilities, two major highway systems that are interacting with each other, and it’s the main thoroughfare for all the Redlands residents,” said Kaity Clark, Grand Junction regional engineer for CDOT, referring to the confluence of U.S. 50 and Colorado Highway 340.
“It really does serve a lot of demands for all different avenues,” Clark added. “We ask people to be patient, and we encourage people to take alternate routes if they can, but we will be able to accommodate people through the area if they want to, and, most importantly, businesses here will be open and accessible.”
The good news is that CDOT considered, but quickly rejected the idea of replacing the intersection with a massive traffic circle, one that likely would have had three lanes.
That idea was passed over primarily because it just wouldn’t have worked, Clark said.
“It was evaluated during the design phase,” she said. “It would have taken a lot of space, which would have had a lot of property impacts, and drivers wouldn’t have been able to accommodate the size of a roundabout that we would have needed to do.”
But Clark wants to warn motorists who use the busy intersection not to freak out at first. Construction crews intend to install a temporary roundabout while they work on the rest of the intersection, one that could be around for some months.
The $13.5 million project calls for eliminating motorists’ ability to veer left onto I-70B, or continue straight through the intersection on northbound First Street, taking them to a second intersection instead.
It also would eliminate the ability for motorists coming south on First Street to continue straight toward the Redlands, only turning left or right onto I-70B.
Instead, there still will be three lanes of traffic through that part of the intersection, but ample long turn lanes will be added to allow traffic to flow more easily.
Additionally, a new frontage road will be added to access businesses in the northwest corner of the intersection, an area that currently is difficult to enter and exit. That frontage road will connect from the existing frontage road and Mulberry Street, and will tie into Grand Avenue west of the intersection.
“The intersection right now doesn’t meet locals’ expectations,” Clark said. “Us locals, we’re familiar and can navigate it OK, but people here visiting the area get confused with it pretty quickly.”
The project also calls for two turning lanes from northbound First Street onto Grand Avenue, and two turning lanes from eastbound Grand to northbound I-70B.
What’s driving the new alignment is not only about improving safety, but also business access and traffic flow.
The bad new is that all this is going to take about a year to complete.
From mid-May until some time in October, most of the basic work will take place, but then crews will take a winter break, returning in early 2022 to finish the rest. Final completion is expected by May of next year.
When all that is done, CDOT will then turn its attention to improving the curves where First Street and Ute and Pitkin Avenues meet (that’s Phase 6) and then Ute and Pitkin from Second Street to Fifth Street, which is the final Phase 7.
Final plans on how that will look has not yet been determined.
Since 2011, four realignments or improvements have been done along I-70B from 24 Road down to Rimrock Avenue.