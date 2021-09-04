Dirt has started to move on the Grand Junction Fire Department’s new Fire Station 3 building.
The building will replace the current station, which is on 25½ Road next to Pomona Elementary School. The new building is being constructed in the area immediately to the south, which is currently a parking lot.
Work officially started on Monday with a temporary access road installed for the current station and fencing has gone up around the site, Battalion Chief Matt Carson said.
“They started pulling up the asphalt,” Carson said. “We’re just going to do that initially where the actual hole for the station is. So it won’t be completely demoed. Then they’re going to start setting up the foundation, getting that ready.”
As the earth work continues, Carson said there will be trucks entering and leaving the site regularly, which could cause traffic impacts. He said there will only be a need to close lanes for a short time when they are hooking up utilities. Grand Junction Fire Department Community Outreach Specialist Ellis Thompson-Ellis said drivers who can take an alternate route should do so.
“We are asking people to avoid using the Pomona Elementary parking lot to save it for teachers and staff there at the school,” Thompson-Ellis said. “If you have another way to get where you’re going, avoid using 25½ because with the construction equipment and school drop off and pick up it can get pretty congested.”
The new station is needed to provide a safer space for the firefighters that work there. The previous station, which is more than 40 years old, does not provide separate spaces for sleeping and allows exhaust from the engines to go into the living quarters, among other issues, Carson said.
Fire Station 8 is set to begin construction soon as well, Carson said. Construction bids are under review and construction is expected to begin in October, Carson said.
Fire Station 8 is a new station and will be funded through the first responder tax. Fire Station 3 is paid through the normal budget process, Thompson-Ellis said. Construction on Station 3 is expected to complete sometime in May.
“We’re hoping to get done before the end of the school year so we can have our kids (at Pomona Elementary) help us push the truck in for our ceremony,” Carson said.