Bonsai Aerial Adventures has officially started construction on a zipline across the Colorado River from Eagle Rim Park to Las Colonias Park.
Bonsai CEO Thaddeus Shrader said Monday Bonsai broke ground on construction a few weeks ago. The build-out will take several weeks, he said, although it’s too early to give the zipline a precise opening date.
“We’re very excited to get it installed for use this summer,” Shrader said.
Construction is underway on both the landing pad at the butterfly pond, near the Bonsai building, at Las Colonias Park and the take-off pad at Eagle Rim Park, Shrader said, but construction shouldn’t affect park-goers at either park.
The zipline is being installed as part of a deal in which Bonsai agreed to build a zipline worth at least $600,000 after receiving $1 million in incentives to move its headquarters into Las Colonias Business Park, near where the landing pad is under construction.
Construction was originally expected to be finished by August, 2021, but has been pushed back several times because of engineering and other complications.
According to the zipline’s operating agreement, which Grand Junction City Council approved in November, 2021, rides on the zipline will cost $18 for youth 17 and under, with $1 to go to the city, and $21 for adults, with $2 to go to the city.
The city of Grand Junction leased the ground the zipline is being built on to Bonsai for $1,069 per year for 25 years.
The new logo and name — Riverfront Zip Adventures — are posted on the Bonsai Design Facebook page. The main part of the logo is in the shape of a butterfly to pay homage to the butterfly pond at Las Colonias.
Bonsai released a statement Monday, saying: “Bonsai is excited to be underway with their art installation which serves as the landing of Grand Junction’s Zipline across the Colorado River. They are underway with construction on both the launch and landing zones, located at Eagle Rim Park and Las Colonias Park, respectively. Bonsai has worked to minimize park zone closures and will be expediting their installation process for the next 6 weeks. Get ready Grand Junction, as this summer’s float season will include a swollen river from all the snow we’ve received, but also a new amenity at the river’s edge!”