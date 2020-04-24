After receiving a positive COVID-19 case, Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said the investigation begins with two parts: the case investigation and contact tracing.
Epidemiologists start by following up with the person who tested positive.
“Since we saw our first case in mid-March, we’ve been doing case investigation and contact tracing constantly. We follow up within 24 hours of receiving a notification," she explained.
Epidemiologists start by asking a series of questions, discussing what symptoms the individual has and when those symptoms started.
“We look 48 hours back before symptoms started all the way through when they’ve been sick,” she said.
From the 37 positive cases seen in Mesa County, epidemiologists have done 214 contacts that have been identified.
“Anyone in close contact with the (sick individual), if they might have rode in a car together, or spent any time together, we get contact info for all those people,” Dragoo explained.
She said a team of four epidemiologists conduct the contact tracing investigations, but at times it can be an all-hands-on-deck situation with staff from other programs pitching in to help with the larger investigations.
“We’ve trained up additional staff to jump in and make calls,” she said. “We’ve really ramped up our capacity to respond quickly and effectively to new cases and contacts."
Health officials also classify people during the investigation based on level of risk.
Dragoo said they classify level of risk based on how much time was spent alongside the sick individual and people who are identified at greatest risk are advised to stay at home for 14 day period.
“For contacts that are lower risk, we monitor for 14 days and we ask if they develop symptoms to stay at home,” she added.
It has been in these contact investigations where health officials have truly seen the impact that staying at home has had on Mesa County's low numbers of positive cases.
“Mesa County has done a stellar job of following the stay at home order and I think we’ve seen that in disease transmission," Dragoo explained. "You’ve saved lives, slowed down the spread of the disease and we are better because of it
“It’s making a difference. I can say for a fact it’s saved lives in our community.”