Though containment on both the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires has increased over the past couple of days, it hasn’t brought much relief from the smoke for Mesa County residents.
The smoke outlook for Friday and today showed the Fruita and Loma-area, Grand Junction and De Beque all in the unhealthy for the sensitive group range.
Individuals in sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Areas of haze and smoke in the early morning should continue to be expected across the Grand Valley as valleys and drainages are typically the last to clear out.
Pine Gulch Fire activity remained relatively moderate to end the week. The fire was reported to be at 124,934 acres as of Friday with a total of 893 personnel on scene.
The fire is at 17% containment.
“This fire is once again looking really good,” said Ken Gregor, Pine Gulch operations section chief, during Friday’s briefing.
He pointed to the containment line formed around the entire east perimeter of the fire.
“We still have the active perimeter moving through the southwest,” he said.
The activity on the south side of the fire is expected to continue. On the northwest end of the fire, the focus remains on Colorado Highway 139 as a containment line.
Colorado Highway 139 is the “primary containment feature” for the western flank of the fire, according to Gregor.
“Crews and resources are continuing to prep along the highway to prepare it for future potential firing operations if conditions warrant,” he said.
Excessive heat warnings are also expected to continue throughout western and central Colorado, with highs near 100 in the Grand Valley.
GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE
For the Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon, firefighters continued building direct and indirect fire lines and strengthened existing containment around the fire.
Containment in the fire reached 11% on Friday, after it was reported to still be at 0% on Tuesday.
A total of 889 personnel were fighting the fire as of Friday, which grew from 29,732 acres to 29,992 acres.
Areas within the fire perimeter are reportedly burning at varying intensities, based on terrain, topography and vegetation.
Crews continue to work in remote areas on the fire, establishing temporary spike camps to cover large sections of the fire safely and efficiently.
Interstate 70 continues to be closed in Glenwood Canyon for firefighting efforts with no estimated time for reopening.