The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected an effort to prevent public access to parts of North Dry Fork Road and Middle Dry Fork Road, near De Beque, according to a Garfield County Press release.
According to the release, High Lonesome Ranch attempted to prevent public access to the roads by locking a gate within the boundary of its property.
The gate is now unlocked, the release said.
This is the second time the court has ruled against the ranch on the issue in less than a year.
The two roads provide access to about 50,000 to 90,000 acres of public land beyond the ranch, according to the release. The county and the ranch have been at odds over the road for years, with the ranch arguing the roads are privately owned.
The ranch also argued Garfield County performed road work in the area that altered the roads’ locations and increased the width, and dumped waste sediment an rock into ranch property.
Garfield County officials previously argued the ranch was just trying to keep people out during hunting season.
“It is important that the public knows the roads are open,” said Garfield County Attorney Tari Williams. “We want to eliminate any confusion that may have been caused by the ranch’s effort to prevent the public from being able to use these roads to access these lands so close to hunting season. The roads are open, but at the same time, it is important to be aware that these roads are in the area heavily damaged by fire and subsequent rain events.”
According to the release, there is danger of flooding and debris flows during rains in the area accessed by these roads because of the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar.