Local law enforcement agencies will be participating in the Colorado puffer week selfie contest, meant to encourage drivers not to let their car warm up alone.
“It is against the law to leave your vehicle running and unattended, also known as puffing, in the state of Colorado, unless you have a way to safely lock it while it’s on,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said the goal of the competition is community education.
“I don’t think people realize how easy it is to steal a car when puffing,” she said. “We’ve had several cars stolen with keys inside and the vehicle running. The GJPD has had several cases. It’s a good time for this crime.”
Grand Junction got up to 2.5 inches of snow overnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service, leaving drivers with cold snow-covered cars in the morning.
Still, the Sheriff’s Office advises drivers against leaving their vehicles unattended.
To discourage this behavior, the selfie contest offers a free remote start with free installation, courtesy of the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.
Free installation of the remote starter will be donated by Konnected Auto Restylin. Remote starters allow drivers to safely start and warm up their vehicles from inside their home.
“We know how valuable a car is to a family. We want to get the message out there that by taking simple steps you can prevent this crime,” Terlecky said.
Photos showing people with their attended vehicles must be submitted between Jan. 25 and Feb 5. The best two submissions will win.
Anyone can submit their entries to the Grand Junction Police Department or the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office through Facebook messenger.
Voting will take place Feb. 8 to Feb. 12 and in the event a tie, the Grand Junction Police Department will cast the deciding vote.