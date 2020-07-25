Coloradans statewide and in the region who still are receiving some sort of weekly unemployment benefit check continued to drop over the past two months, but still are at record levels.
The number of people still receiving regular unemployment insurance checks dropped to 211,762 for the week ending July 4, the latest numbers available.
That’s down about 38,000 from a high of nearly 250,000 checks that were paid for the week ending May 9, the highest statewide weekly total sent out since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In the six-county area, 8,306 people continued to receive regular unemployment insurance checks for the week ending July 4, down 2,684 from the week ending May 2, the highest payments made locally.
All six counties — Delta, Garfield, Moffat, Mesa, Montrose and Rio Blanco — are similarly down since the end of May, but Mesa County workers continue to make up more than half of those still receiving benefits.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said those high numbers at least are not because of people trying to stay on unemployment rather than return to their old jobs.
Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department, said about 3,100 workers so far have filed claims asking to remain on unemployment rather than return to their jobs, with about 16% being denied continued benefits.
“That really hasn’t varied much since we started receiving these refusals to return,” she said. “Generally, the reasons given that would result in a denial would be if a worker just does not feel safe. Certainly, if they’re earning more on unemployment, that’s not a legitimate reason to refuse to return to work. Legitimate reasons to refuse to return could be underlying health conditions, vulnerable populations.”
The department reports that another 8,486 people applied for unemployment as of the end of last week, with another 7,912 others filing for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
That’s the $600 weekly payments offered to self-employed workers and those whose regular benefits have expired.
That program, however, ends next Friday unless Congress approves a fifth coronavirus aid bill extending it, something lawmakers are discussing now.
More than 5,650 workers in the six-county area have applied for federal aid, including another 200 for the week ending July 11.
The average weekly benefits in regular unemployment is $360, much lower than the $440 average weekly checks paid to workers in 2019.
All told, nearly 647,000 Colorado workers have filed for state or federal unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in March, with the state paying about $1.3 billion in regular benefits and the federal government paying $428.6 million in PUA benefits to Colorado workers in that time.
Those payments have dwindled the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to less than $200 million, meaning it is expected to become insolvent by the middle of next month.
When such things happen — the last time it did in Colorado was a decade ago during the Great Recession — states are required to borrow money from the federal government.
Under previous coronavirus aid bills approved by Congress, those loans are to be interest free for the remainder of the year.
Additionally, the Colorado Legislature has suspended until 2022 assessing extra premiums on employers, who pay into that fund, to bring it back to solvency as normally is the case.
Nationally, more than 1.4 million workers filed initial claims for regular unemployment benefits by the end of last week, an increase of about 109,000 from the prior week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The hardest hit industries in the state continue to be led by accommodation and food services (11.5%), and health care and social services (10.8%).