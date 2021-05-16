With a flurry of new fire stations being built in Grand Junction, one local contractor said the city’s bidding process has unfairly excluded him, but the city says it is making the best decisions it can for the taxpayers.
PNCI Construction Inc. President Frank DeSantis said his company pursued the contract for Fire Station 6, which opened last November at 729 27 Road. It was the first of several new fire stations to be built in the next few years after the passage of the 2B First Responders Tax in 2019.
DeSantis’ company did not get the contract, which used the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) method. A CMGC project does include discretion on the part of the city to include metrics other than price to determine the winning bid, which in the case of Fire Station 6 went to FCI Construction. DeSantis said that wasn’t fair to his company.
“We provided them our fee and our general conditions,” DeSantis said. “They didn’t interview anybody. They deemed it unnecessary to interview anybody. They gave it to FCI. We were $160,000 dollars less in our general conditions and fee than FCI.”
Grand Junction General Services Director Jay Valentine said with a project as complex as a fire station, which includes multiple different technical systems, there are other factors the city needs to consider in addition to price. Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins said one important aspect from the Fire Department’s perspective is predictability.
“When we’re looking at predictability, because there are some complicated systems in fire stations involving the radio system that ties in with our dispatch, the alerting system that alerts the firefighters, we have specific safety elements as far as ventilation and those kinds of things for the fire fighters,” Watkins said.
When evaluating these projects there is subjectivity, Valentine said, and that includes looking at a company’s experience and qualifications to be able to complete the project. It also involves doing reference checks on the companies bidding.
“There’s subjectivity there and that’s by design,” Valentine said. “That’s what that process is. We do reference checks for instance and if a company has done a fire station in the past and the reference check comes back that they (the person who hired the company) would never work with that company again, that’s taken into account.”
Valentine also explained that the final cost of the project is not determined during the initial CMGC bid process. Companies provide the percentage of profit and overhead they would charge the city, but the guaranteed maximum cost can’t be determined until the project is designed, Valentine said, which is done in partnership with the contractor.
Following the Fire Station 6 bidding process, DeSantis said he met with city staff, including Valentine. He said he was furious with the way his bid had been scored. The city said staff is currently scheduling another time to meet with DeSantis.
For Fire Station 3, 582 25/12 Road, which was put out to bid this year and is not funded by the 2B tax, the city decided to not use the same CMGC process, but to do a design, bid, build process. That process starts with the project design then is bid out to a contractor and the lowest bid is awarded the project.
“We did it a different way for a couple reasons,” Valentine said. “One is because we did want to take some of the subjectivity out of it and the reason we were kind of willing to do that is because, for the most part, Fire Station 3 is a replica of Fire Station 6. So a lot of those kinks, so to speak are worked out, and we thought we could get away with doing the design, bid, build on this one.”
Even with the change of process to remove subjectivity, DeSantis decided not to bid on the project. In fact only one company ultimately bid — FCI.
“Why waste my time?” DeSantis said. “The effort to put together an RFQ on a CMGC is just as difficult as putting a bid together. Why should I waste my time? What aggravates the hell out of me is I am a Grand Junction business owner in the city limits of Grand Junction and I can’t get a (expletive) job from my city.”
DeSantis said he has decided not to bid on several city projects, including the renovation of the police station and the Grand Junction Convention Center remodel because he didn’t think the city would award the bid fairly.
FCI President Shane Haas said his company has lost out on bids on city projects in the past, but said he felt, even in cases where they did not get the project, that the city was fair in its process. He said on Fire Station 3 anyone could have put in a lower bid and gotten the project, but no one did.
“It’s a competitive industry we’re in,” Haas said. “We have and always will be transparent in all of our costs and all of our business dealings. That’s just how we’ve operated at least for as long as I’ve been with the company, which has been since December of 1986. I don’t know what to say. Nobody likes to lose a competitive race, but sometimes the other guy is just faster than you are.”
For the City Council, which voted to award FCI with the contract for Fire Station 3, Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he is hoping to get to the bottom of the dispute and gather all the facts. He said he thought some market forces may be a driver for why the city did not see more bids on Fire Station 3.
“Procurement systems are somewhat related to the market at the time,’ McDaniel said. “It is kind of a funny market at this point, but it’s a hot market.”