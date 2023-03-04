City Council candidates Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke debated several issues Friday afternoon at the Golf Club at Redlands Mesa, including the ballot measure for a new community recreation center and partisanship.
The forum was hosted by the Redlands Rotary Club. It was closed to the public, and only club members were permitted entry.
The Rotary Club does not endorse candidates or issues, but claimed in a press release that it “hosts these debates and forums so that club members can familiarize themselves with the issues.”
Both Beilfuss and Schwenke are vying for the Grand Junction City Council at-large seat. Whoever fills the position will serve a four-year term.
The two candidates have been prominent members of the community prior to the race, though they did not see eye-to-eye on the topics discussed at Friday’s forum.“I’ve known Diane for a while, and I have agreed and disagreed with her, but probably disagreed more than not,” Beilfuss said. “Ultimately, we all want to come together, find common ground and ways we can agree.”
Beilfuss moved to Grand Junction from Milwaukee and says he “got involved with a lot of local issues here since retirement.” Schwenke grew up on a farm in Iowa as the oldest of four sisters. This, Schwenke joked, was where she got her “first experience with politics, dealing with all my sisters.”
Three primary issues surfaced at Friday’s debate: the possible community recreation center, how they would deal with partisanship as council members and the biggest change they would like to see from City Council, should they be elected.
The issue of the community recreation center will be subject to the will of voters on April 4. If enough people cast their votes in favor of ballot measure 1A, a new recreation center will be coming to Grand Junction. The topic has been a relatively controversial one, and it highlighted the contrasting views between Schwenke and Beilfuss on Friday.
“I applaud the City Council for putting it on the ballot, but I’ve chosen not to endorse it,” Schwenke said. “I think voters should decide for themselves, but I will tell you that when I fill out my ballot, I’m probably going to vote no.”
Schwenke said that she thinks there are other ways to finance the project, claiming that “I truly believe there is money in the budget, so if you rearrange our priorities, we can find a way to fund a rec center without increasing sales tax.”
Beilfuss disagreed.
“I say get it done. I’ve been for it for a long time. A lot of other places, like Fruita, Delta and so on, all have rec centers. Why don’t we?” Beilfuss said. “We shouldn’t dig into the budget for something like this. Save the budget for rainy days. Not to mention, recreation is why we live here. Frankly, this could be an economic incentive for people moving to Grand Junction. People live here because it’s beautiful and it’s a place for recreation. I think it’s a great idea.”
When a club member asked about the growing issue of nationwide partisanship and how the two candidates would address such a thing with fellow council members and constituents, both Schwenke and Beilfuss agreed that party affiliation should not be a focal point in City Council.
“We cannot make decisions based on whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or unaffiliated,” Schwenke said. “We are beyond our party affiliation as City Council members. If we are really interested in what is best for Grand Junction, then party affiliation shouldn’t have anything to do with this race.”
Beilfuss concurred.
“I look at City Hall as an open space. The doors are open to whomever. You have to deal with everyone the same. Whether someone is homeless living downtown or very rich living in the Redlands, they both get one vote each. We’re working for everyone,” Beilfuss said.
Finally, the pair discussed what they would like to change about City Council in order to improve the quality of life in Grand Junction.
“I want to open communication and make City Council more accessible,” Beilfuss said. “People go to the City Council to share their issues. They get up there shaking, sweating, some of them are crying. We need to improve communication and make people feel that City Council is more accessible.”
Schwenke said she does not speak in generalities, like most other politicians and she has a tangible vision for what she’d like to accomplish should she be elected to City Council.
“I’d like to see that City Council actually gets stuff done,” Schwenke said. “I really feel like this City Council has analysis paralysis, so whether I’m elected or not, I want them to move and get going on things.”
The municipal election is April 4 with ballots going out in mid-March.