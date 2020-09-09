Operational control at the Pine Gulch Fire will soon be handed back to local entities as the fire nears containment.
Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Eric Coulter said the current team, the Southern Area Type 1 Red Team, which took over command from the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team on Aug. 30, will build a transition plan to hand over to the local Type 3 Upper Colorado River fire crew. Although no date has been set on when this hand off will take place, local agencies are expected to be in control by the end of the week.
“A lot of the Type 3 team has been involved with the fire since the beginning and are pretty caught up with what’s going on,” Coulter said.
Both Type 1 teams that have been assigned to the Pine Gulch Fire since it started on July 31 are part of the National Interagency Fire Center incident management team rotation. Type 1 teams are used for the most complex incidents.
FIRE OPERATIONS THIS WEEK
Firefighters and firefighting equipment will continue to demobilize from the fire this week with 390 personnel reported on Tuesday and fire at 87% containment.
Tuesday’s rain was also expected to help bring the fire’s perimeter to near 100% contained.
“Today is a pretty significant event and will help with containment,” Coulter added.
One thing fire crews will be keeping an eye on with the rainfall are areas of debris slides or gully washes. Coulter said on Tuesday afternoon that no slides had been reported at slopes along the fire.
Suppression repair will be a primary focus for the Red Team this week.
Firefighters assess and repair damage done during fire suppression efforts, such as building fire lines, and ensure there will not be a long-lasting impact to the environment.
“The Red Team’s focus has turned towards suppression repair,” Coulter explained.
Though personnel numbers at the fire continue to decrease, with limited local resources and the largest fire in Colorado history to deal with, Coulter expects most of the fire suppression efforts to be done this week.