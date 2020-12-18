The Two Rivers Convention Center will finally have new signage installed identifying it with its new name — the Grand Junction Convention Center.
Two Rivers was renamed the Grand Junction Convention Center when it reopened last fall and its online branding has been showing that name, General Manager Maria Rainsdon said. She said they had planned to put the signs up sooner, but nothing goes as planned in 2020.
“The pandemic threw a wrench in our works,” Rainsdon said. “It was too cold to change and we were waiting for it to get warmer (when the pandemic hit in the spring). We’re finally getting around to getting them changed out.”
The new signage will include a full color LED display on 1st Street, Rainsdon said, which should arrive later this month. She said the other signs are being fabricated and could be changed out before the end of the year.
While the signs will be changing, Rainsdon said they will continue to refer to it as Two Rivers for a while, since that is how most local people know it.
“Really the change is for people outside the valley,” Rainsdon said. “In all references in writing and press releases we’ve been continuing to call it Two Rivers and I don’t think that will go away any time soon. Some people still call it Two Rivers Plaza.”
She said the name Grand Junction Convention Center makes it easier for them to market the venue outside the area. She said they can focus on their amenities without needing to explain where they are.
“There’s been confusion before,” Rainsdon said. “When we’re pitching we want them thinking about how great our space is, not where we are geographically.”