A conversation effort by landowners and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will preserve a section of northwest Colorado to remain an elk and mule deer migration corridor.
The Keystone property, located approximately 15 miles northwest of Meeker, is the site of the migration corridor. It features a landscape varying from grasslands, sagebrush shrubs and canyons to aspen and conifer woodlands, cultivated croplands and riparian areas, a news release said.
It provides vital elk calving and winter range, and is also home to sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, black bears and other wildlife, according to the release.
“We appreciate the willingness of the Keystone Ranch to enter into this volunteer conservation agreement,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. “Thanks to their vision and prudent stewardship, the wildlife values of 11,752 acres will remain intact going forward.”
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Action Plan indicates the acreage encompasses the state’s number-one priority migration corridor used by Colorado’s two largest migratory herds, the White River elk and mule deer herds. Up to 10,000 elk cross the property twice each year, the press release said.
The agreement also cements hunter access to the private property since it finalizes a 20-year access easement with CPW through its Ranching for Wildlife Program. Hunters will have access to a specified number of hunts annually while additional time is set aside solely for wildlife viewing.
“As an example of how prudently the landowners utilize their land, they use a grazing cycle where each pasture rests for two years for the benefit of livestock and wildlife alike. That’s a win-win,” Weaver said.
Great Outdoors Colorado, CPW, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Gates Family Foundation provided financial support for the easement and access.