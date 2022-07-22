DA: Woman's slaying planned

Gustavo Olivo-Tellez

 Staff

A Denver man convicted of murdering his wife in 2016 won himself a new trial, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Gustavo Olivo-Tellez, 37, was convicted in 2019 in the shooting death of Blanca Salas at her home near Glenwood Springs over an alleged spat while the couple was separated.