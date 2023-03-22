A Fruita man sentenced to 22 years in the shooting death of his roommate in 2010 lost an appeal to reduce his time in prison.
Wayne Frederick Gert was convicted after shooting his roommate, then 37-year-old Henry Trisler Jr., after a drunken argument.
He claimed at trial that he was defending himself. When police arrived, they also found a detonation cord and timing device in his home.
He was charged with second degree murder, felony menacing, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, possession of an explosive or incendiary part and prohibited use of a weapon.
The jury convicted him on all charges except the final one.
In his appeal, Gert asserted that his court-appointed attorney was ineffective because he failed to retain an expert witness to rebut the testimony of a prosecution witness.
A three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals denied his claim, saying that in a post-conviction hearing when his attorneys did call an expert, that person produced nothing different than the prosecution witness.
“Even assuming counsel’s performance was deficient, the hearing evidence demonstrates that Gert suffered no prejudice because his own expert’s testimony reveals there was no reasonable probability that the outcome would have been different,” Judge Rebecca R. Freyre wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges David Furman and Craig R. Welling.
“Nor has Gert identified what additional information would have been presented to the jury had trial counsel effectively challenged (the prosecution witness’) testimony,” Freyre added. “A defendant ‘must do more than simply allege that other evidence could have aided (their) defense, (they) must identify the evidence and demonstrate that it would have advanced (their) defense.”
During trial, Gert testified that he felt threatened by Trisler during an argument fueled by hours of drinking alcohol. Gert said he was seated in a chair, and shot Trisler in the head with a .357 handgun as his roommate lunged at him.
But prosecutors presented evidence showing Gert as the aggressor, saying he spent much of his disability check after an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 2001 on medical marijuana and alcohol.
Gert, 50, is serving his prison term in the Sterling Correctional Facility. His next parole hearing is in October.