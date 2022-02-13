A Grand Junction man who received a life sentence in the killing of a Fruitvale man won at least part of a plea to the Colorado Court of Appeals to alter his sentence on some of his convictions.
Elias Trevino Hernandez, 35, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2019 on multiple counts after he stabbed Carl Gomez Jr. in a Fruitvale mobile home a year earlier.
In his appeal to reverse his conviction on several grounds, including insufficiency of evidence and prosecutorial misconduct, a three-judge panel rejected his claims save one: that some of the convictions should have been merged.
He was convicted on charges of felony murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault, harassment and two counts of menacing.
District Judge Richard Gurley, who presided over the trial, had agreed to merge the burglary convictions, but his mittimus, which is a court warrant committing a defendant to prison, failed to note that.
The ruling merely fixes that error, but also merges charges with the felony murder conviction, something Gurley declined to do at sentencing.
“The Double Jeopardy Clause prohibits multiple punishments for the same offense or offenses that are lesser offenses,” Judge Michael Berger wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jaclyn Brown and Sueanna Johnson. “We conclude that both the burglary convictions must merge with the felony merger conviction for three reasons. First, the evidence established only one unlawful entry, and one unlawful entry can support only one conviction for burglary even if the defendant committed multiple felonies after entry.”
The other two reasons were because second-degree burglary is a lesser offense than first-degree burglary, and because the burglary was the predicate for the felony murder.
Merging the sentences won’t impact Hernandez’s overall life sentence for murder.
Currently, he is serving his sentence at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.