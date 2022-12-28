A convicted murderer tried and failed, again, in an attempt to get his sentence reduced.
That murderer, Raymond Alexander Cain, had originally been sentenced in 1995 to life without the possibility of parole, but since then, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such sentences violate Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishments.
Because he was 17 at the time of his crimes, that sentence was later altered to allow for parole, but only after he serves 40 years in prison.
In 2019, the Colorado Court of Appeals rejected his challenge to that sentence, partly on grounds that evidence had surfaced about a leadership role he played in a white supremacist prison gang “and was a dangerous inmate.”
In his latest appeal, Cain’s attorney tried to argue she couldn’t properly file a motion to have that new sentence modified because the district court quashed a subpoena to the Colorado Department of Corrections for its security threat file on him.
The court did that, and the appellate judges agreed, that Cain’s attorney hadn’t properly shown that there was any evidence in that file would be relevant to his sentence.
“Even if the (DOC) file showed that Cain had completely disassociated from the gang, it wouldn’t make a different in his (new) sentence for the felony murder conviction without first finding extraordinary mitigating circumstances,” Judge Christina Gomez wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Elizabeth Harris and Robert Hawthorne.
“And even if the file showed that in 2020 Cain was less dangerous that he previously had been, the trial court acted within its discretion in implicitly determining that that would not be a persuasive reason to reduce his sentence for the attempted murder conviction,” Gomez wrote. “We perceive nothing manifestly arbitrary, unreasonable or unfair about (the court’s) decision to quash Cain’s subpoena.”
Cain had been convicted after he and two friends took two female victims to a remote location, then robbed and shot both in the back of the head. One of those victims died, and the other sustain serious injuries.
He was tried as an adult and convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, first-degree felony murder, attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempt to possess methamphetamine and several crime of violence sentence enhancers.
Cain, now 44, currently is being held at the Fremont Correctional Facility. His first parole hearing is in February 2042.