The man who was convicted in 2018 of murdering Palisade resident Paul Davis has won a new trial, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled last week.
Michael Anthony DuPont, 39, initially was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the 2016 shooting death of Davis, who was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the chest in his Palisade home.
But because Mesa County Chief District Judge Brian Flynn allowed certain evidence to be used in court against DuPont, a three-judge panel of the court reversed his conviction and remanded the case for a new trial.
A few days into his first trial, prosecutors entered into a plea agreement with DuPont’s then-girlfriend, Amy Trusty, who agreed to testify against him, saying that she, DuPont and another defendant, Matthew Mitchell, had traveled to Grand Junction from Denver to trade methamphetamine for marijuana with Davis, who had been operating an illegal marijuana grow, the court said in its opinion.
That testimony, and another from law enforcement, used information about DuPont’s prior convictions, which generally isn’t allowed in such cases.
In legal parlance, that’s called the “res gestae doctrine,” which refers to separate circumstances or remarks that help explain motive or opportunity against someone charged with a crime.
“DuPont’s trading methamphetamine to the victim for marijuana was not so closely connected to the charged crimes that it constitutes a part of the same transaction,” Judge David Furman wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Lino Lipinsky and Jaclyn Brown.
“According to the prosecution, the trade was completed on Oct. 15, 2016, but the charged crimes occurred the following day,” Furman wrote. “Thus, the trade cannot be considered part of the criminal transaction.”
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, however, disagrees, saying that the trade was part of the crime because it explained why DuPont was in Palisade.
“The fact of the earlier drug trade explained why Mr. DuPont chose to rob the victim,” Rubinstein said. “Without that information, the jury would have had no clue why he drove all the way out to this particular location.”
Regardless, DuPont may not get a new trial. That’s because the Colorado Supreme Court is reviewing the idea of doing away with the state’s res gestae doctrine in another case known as Rojas v. People.
Justices heard oral arguments on that case Sept. 14, but it’s unknown when they will rule on the matter.
If they rule to eliminate the doctrine, Rubinstein and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office intend to go to the Supreme Court, asking it to reverse the appeals court decision in DuPont’s case.
“We intend to seek a petition for cert (a legal review) to the Supreme Court, but expect that the court will hold our case in abeyance until they have ruled on the Rojas case,” he said.
For now at least, DuPont continues to serve his sentence in the Centennial Correctional Facility in Fremont County.
Mitchell, 41, who also had won a second trial after his initial first-degree murder conviction in 2017 was overturned, was convicted again in 2019 and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
He is serving his time in the nearby Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City.
Trusty, meanwhile, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and given a 14-year sentence.
She is being held in the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo.
She is eligible for parole in February 2023.