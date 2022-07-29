Convicted murderer wins new trial

UPDATE, July 29,2022: The Colorado Court of Appeals misspelled the last name of the victim in this case. It is Ludwick, not Ludwig.
A Grand Junction man convicted of murder in 2018 won himself a new trial, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Joseph Peace, now 44, was convicted in 2019 in the shooting death of Eric Ludwick, and given a 108-year sentence for second-degree murder.
During his trial, Peace claimed that he shot Ludwig in self defense, because he believed the 43-year-old had a gun and was preparing to shoot him.
Turned out, Ludwick did not have a gun.
But when Chief District Judge Brian Flynn instructed the jury “on an inapplicable exception” to affirmative self-defense, he committed a plain error in the case, appellate Judge Daniel Dailey wrote in the unanimous ruling reversing Peace’s conviction.
“A person is justified in using deadly force upon another person when he (1) has ‘reasonable grounds to believe, and does believe, that he ... is in imminent danger of being killed or of receiving great bodily injury,” and (2) ‘reasonably believes that a lesser degree of force is inadequate,’” Dailey wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Michael Berger and Ted Tow.
“A trial court may instruct the jury on an exception to a defense of self defense if ‘some evidence’ supports the exception,” Dailey added. “Here, there is no evidence that Peace engaged in any physical aggression or threats of imminent aggression prior to shooting Ludwick. To the contrary, the only evidence of what took place inside the car came from Peace, in the form of statements he gave to the police. The error here was ‘obvious’ because it contravened clear Colorado case law.”
The incident occurred in March when Peace went to the Grand Junction home of Nathan Schroder to settle a debt. But at some point in the night, Schroder kicked Peace out of the home, and his roommate, Ludwick, drove him away, Dailey wrote in the ruling.
During that drive, Peace later told police he was concerned that Ludwick had a gun and was about to shoot him, telling Ludwick so and pulling out his own weapon and holding it on his lap.
Soon after, Ludwick abruptly stopped the vehicle and lunged toward Peace when the gun went off, killing him, the ruling says.
Peace walked away from the scene, but was stopped by police a few blocks away. Although he had blood on his hands, police hadn’t yet connected him to the shooting and let him go. He was arrested a few days later.
Two backpacks that contained methamphetamine, a gun and a box of ammunition were discovered in some nearby bushes.
“Peace told the police that, to protect himself, he pulled his gun from his waistband and put it on his lap, saying ‘Look man, I have a gun on me,’” Dailey wrote.
“Immediately, Ludwig (sic) then slammed on the brakes, pulled out his hand from the side of his seat, and lunged at Peace,” he added. “Thinking that Ludwig was ‘pulling a gun on him,’ Peace just fired his gun and said, ‘I thought he was going to shoot me, so I fired.’”
Even though prosecutors in closing statements pointed to Peace as the initial aggressor before he and Ludwick got into the vehicle, there was no evidence presented that Peace was an aggressor while in the car, Dailey wrote.
“Here, the trial court gave the jury a superfluous initial aggressor instruction,” he wrote. “Such instructions ‘may be prejudicial’ because a ‘jury is likely to try to fit facts into an erroneously given instruction.’”
The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office has not yet decided if it will appeal the case to the Colorado Supreme Court.
“These decisions are rarely made that quickly (and) I have a message in to the appellate attorney to discuss that,” said District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. “We have still not reached the victim’s family to tell them, and discuss it with them as well. My gut reaction is that the Court of Appeals got this wrong. I need to talk to the attorney general’s office to confirm why I think that, and may have further comment.”
Currently, Peace is being held in the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Crowley County.