A man convicted of planting pipe bombs in Grand Junction in the early 1990s was in court Tuesday in the second day of a three-day hearing attempting to get a new trial.
Judge Richard Gurley heard testimony from expert witnesses regarding the viability of physical evidence used in convicting James Genrich, 59, who was 28 at the time of the bombings.
The testimony in the hearing centered around a tool mark analysis performed at the time, and whether the results of the analysis are valid.
Genrich was convicted in 1993 of setting three pipe bombs around Grand Junction in 1991, which killed two people.
The analysis at the time linked tools owned by Genrich, including pliers and wire cutters, to marks on the bombs.
Genrich’s legal team, led by the Innocence Project and including attorneys from a few other law firms, argued the tool mark analysis was flawed and wouldn’t hold up to modern scientific standards.
Jeff Salyards, a principal analyst at Compass Scientific Consulting and Forensic Research Scientist at the Center for Statistics and Applications at Iowa State University, testified as an expert witness that he has found fault with tool mark identification as a discipline.
“Over the course of my career I had growing concerns about the validity of firearms and tool mark examination.” Salyards said.
Salyards noted he has no formal training in tool mark identification.
Salyards said the theory of tool mark identification doesn’t comport with generally accepted scientific principles, and the scientific community wasn’t aware of the issues at the time of the original trial.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation Laboratory Agent Dale Higashi, who tested the original findings in 2014 and also testified as an expert witness, said test results from 1991 are just as valid today despite there having been updates in scientific standards for tool mark analysis.
Higashi tested the results by making marks with the tools allegedly used by Genrich on a piece of lead and comparing them to marks used in previous analyses and the original marks, he said.
Despite his findings in 2014 not being as documented as they could have been in terms of note-taking, Higashi stood behind his findings agreeing with the original examination. Just because note-taking would be different doesn’t mean the results would be different, he said.
Most of Higashi’s professional experience is with firearms examination, he said, but he is confident in his tool mark examination abilities and has not been proven wrong on an analysis in his career.
Tool mark analysis doesn’t use a central database for its examinations, Salyards said, instead relying on each individual examiner.
“What this suggests is that the database exists in the mind of the examiner,” Salyards said. He argued this is an impossible standard to put on the examiners.
Higashi said most tool mark analysis is subjective based on the training of the examiner, but he said he stands by that training. He noted tool mark examination is based on the quality of the marks left by a tool on a surface such as, in this case, a wire, which is more important than things like height, width and depth of the marks, which are not generally measured.
In addition, Salyards testified, he is unaware of any handheld tool studies that are properly validated.
“We wouldn’t just take Pfizer’s word for it or Moderna’s word for it,” he said. “We need to do that final study to show all of this works.”
An issue that came up repeatedly in the hearing was elimination of tools. The original examination claimed the marks had been made by Genrich’s tools, to the exclusion of all other tools.
“Can we do every tool ever made? No. But we can associate our training with what we have on hand and make an opinion. That’s why we’re experts,” Higashi said.
Salyards said some subsequent recreations of the original analysis came back with different results.
“That’s a really big deal in a forensic science lab if examiner Y gets a different result than examiner Z using the same evidence in the same conditions,” Salyards said. “They both can’t be right. Something needs to be re-addressed here.”
Higashi said he believes tool mark examination is viable science, and even if it were decided it isn’t, he would stand behind the work he has done in his career.
Salyards also testified to potential cognitive biases by examiners, saying even the most ethical examiners can’t keep their brains from looking for matches in these types of analyses.
“It’s a human condition that we are not able to guard against the effects of contextual bias,” Salyards said.
Higashi disagreed with any notion of bias in his work, saying everything he does as an investigator is based on what he sees under the microscope.
“Just let your microscope and your training lead the path,” he said.
The hearing is scheduled to pick up with additional testimony from Higashi this morning.